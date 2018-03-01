Mascots unveiled for Tokyo 2020 Olympics
School students hold paper fans featuring the mascot for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics after Tokyo...more
The designer of winning mascots Ryo Taniguchi poses for a photograph during a news conference. Organizers last...more
School students hold paper fans featuring the mascots. Chosen by school children across Japan and announced...more
Tokyo Olympics organizers unveil the mascot. "It's quite innovative, I like the blue-check pattern while the...more
School students hold paper fans featuring the mascots. The Tokyo 2020 mascots, whose names will be decided by...more
A school student holds a paper fan featuring the mascots. Designer Taniguchi will not, however, receive any...more
