Mascots unveiled for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

School students hold paper fans featuring the mascot for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics after Tokyo Olympics organizers unveiled the mascots selected by popular vote by elementary students across Japan at the Hoyonomori Gakuen School in Tokyo, Japan, February 28, 2018. Mascot-loving Japan has two new characters to get excited about after two futuristic designs with pointy ears and chequered patterns were unveiled. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 Wednesday
School students hold paper fans featuring the mascot for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics after Tokyo Olympics organizers unveiled the mascots selected by popular vote by elementary students across Japan at the Hoyonomori Gakuen School in Tokyo, Japan, February 28, 2018. Mascot-loving Japan has two new characters to get excited about after two futuristic designs with pointy ears and chequered patterns were unveiled. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The designer of winning mascots Ryo Taniguchi poses for a photograph during a news conference. Organizers last year received more than 2,000 entries from the general public in a nationwide competition, from which they short-listed three pairs of designs in December. Students from more than 200,000 classes at around 16,000 Japanese elementary schools took part in the selection process, with each class casting a single vote. The winning pair, created by designer and illustrator Ryo Taniguchi, received more than half of the total and easily beat the other two pairs. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 Wednesday
The designer of winning mascots Ryo Taniguchi poses for a photograph during a news conference. Organizers last year received more than 2,000 entries from the general public in a nationwide competition, from which they short-listed three pairs of designs in December. Students from more than 200,000 classes at around 16,000 Japanese elementary schools took part in the selection process, with each class casting a single vote. The winning pair, created by designer and illustrator Ryo Taniguchi, received more than half of the total and easily beat the other two pairs. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
School students hold paper fans featuring the mascots. Chosen by school children across Japan and announced before a gymnasium of cheering pupils in Tokyo, the as yet unnamed blue character will be the mascot for the Olympics and the pink cherry blossom-inspired one for the Paralympics. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 Wednesday
School students hold paper fans featuring the mascots. Chosen by school children across Japan and announced before a gymnasium of cheering pupils in Tokyo, the as yet unnamed blue character will be the mascot for the Olympics and the pink cherry blossom-inspired one for the Paralympics. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Tokyo Olympics organizers unveil the mascot. "It's quite innovative, I like the blue-check pattern while the pink one uses cherry blossoms and it shows traditional Japan," said Miyu Kawa, a 12-year-old student at Hoyonomori Gakuen School, where the selection was announced. "These two are very different in design but I think they have quite a unity between them," she said, evoking a theme that resonates well with the Olympic movement. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 Wednesday
Tokyo Olympics organizers unveil the mascot. "It's quite innovative, I like the blue-check pattern while the pink one uses cherry blossoms and it shows traditional Japan," said Miyu Kawa, a 12-year-old student at Hoyonomori Gakuen School, where the selection was announced. "These two are very different in design but I think they have quite a unity between them," she said, evoking a theme that resonates well with the Olympic movement. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
School students hold paper fans featuring the mascots. The Tokyo 2020 mascots, whose names will be decided by the same selection panel, will take the torch from their cuddly Pyeongchang Winter Games counterparts Soohorang, a white tiger, and Bandabi, a black bear. Masaaki Komiya, vice-director general of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, said the panel expected to announce the names later this year. "In the meantime we will also have discussions on what kind of goods we will be producing," he said. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 Wednesday
School students hold paper fans featuring the mascots. The Tokyo 2020 mascots, whose names will be decided by the same selection panel, will take the torch from their cuddly Pyeongchang Winter Games counterparts Soohorang, a white tiger, and Bandabi, a black bear. Masaaki Komiya, vice-director general of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, said the panel expected to announce the names later this year. "In the meantime we will also have discussions on what kind of goods we will be producing," he said. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A school student holds a paper fan featuring the mascots. Designer Taniguchi will not, however, receive any royalties from mascot-related products because the contest regulations specified that all intellectual rights would go to the International Olympic and Paralympic committees, he said. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2018年 2月 28日 Wednesday
A school student holds a paper fan featuring the mascots. Designer Taniguchi will not, however, receive any royalties from mascot-related products because the contest regulations specified that all intellectual rights would go to the International Olympic and Paralympic committees, he said. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
