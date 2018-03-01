Mascots unveiled for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The designer of winning mascots Ryo Taniguchi poses for a photograph during a news conference. Organizers last year received more than 2,000 entries from the general public in a nationwide competition, from which they short-listed three pairs of designs in December. Students from more than 200,000 classes at around 16,000 Japanese elementary schools took part in the selection process, with each class casting a single vote. The winning pair, created by designer and illustrator Ryo Taniguchi, received more than half of the total and easily beat the other two pairs. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

