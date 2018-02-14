エディション:
日本
写真 | 2018年 02月 15日 08:30 JST

Mass shooting at Florida high school

Students are evacuated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in a still image from video. WSVN.com via REUTERS

Students are evacuated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during a shooting incident in Parkland,...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
Students are evacuated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in a still image from video. WSVN.com via REUTERS
Close
1 / 11
A man placed in handcuffs is led by police near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in a still image from video. WSVN.com via REUTERS

A man placed in handcuffs is led by police near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
A man placed in handcuffs is led by police near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in a still image from video. WSVN.com via REUTERS
Close
2 / 11
Police cars are seen in Coral Springs after a shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in this image obtained from social media. TWITTER / @GRUMPYHAUS via REUTERS

Police cars are seen in Coral Springs after a shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
Police cars are seen in Coral Springs after a shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in this image obtained from social media. TWITTER / @GRUMPYHAUS via REUTERS
Close
3 / 11
Rescue workers deal with a victim near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in a still image from video. WSVN.com via REUTERS

Rescue workers deal with a victim near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during a shooting incident in...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
Rescue workers deal with a victim near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in a still image from video. WSVN.com via REUTERS
Close
4 / 11
A man placed in handcuffs by police is loaded onto a stretcher near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in a still image from video. WSVN.com via REUTERS

A man placed in handcuffs by police is loaded onto a stretcher near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
A man placed in handcuffs by police is loaded onto a stretcher near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in a still image from video. WSVN.com via REUTERS
Close
5 / 11
Rescue workers prepare to transport a victim on a stretcher near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in this still image taken from a video. WSVN.com via REUTERS

Rescue workers prepare to transport a victim on a stretcher near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
Rescue workers prepare to transport a victim on a stretcher near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in this still image taken from a video. WSVN.com via REUTERS
Close
6 / 11
Police cars are seen in Coral Springs after a shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in this image obtained from social media. TWITTER / @GRUMPYHAUS via REUTERS

Police cars are seen in Coral Springs after a shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
Police cars are seen in Coral Springs after a shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in this image obtained from social media. TWITTER / @GRUMPYHAUS via REUTERS
Close
7 / 11
A man who was placed in handcuffs by police is loaded into a paramedic vehicle after a shooting incident at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in a still image from video. WSVN.com via REUTERS

A man who was placed in handcuffs by police is loaded into a paramedic vehicle after a shooting incident at...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
A man who was placed in handcuffs by police is loaded into a paramedic vehicle after a shooting incident at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in a still image from video. WSVN.com via REUTERS
Close
8 / 11
A man placed in handcuffs is led by police near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in a still image taken from a video. WSVN.com via REUTERS

A man placed in handcuffs is led by police near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
A man placed in handcuffs is led by police near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in a still image taken from a video. WSVN.com via REUTERS
Close
9 / 11
A man placed in handcuffs by police is wheeled on a stretcher into a hospital near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in a still image taken from a video. WSVN.com via REUTERS

A man placed in handcuffs by police is wheeled on a stretcher into a hospital near Marjory Stoneman Douglas...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
A man placed in handcuffs by police is wheeled on a stretcher into a hospital near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in a still image taken from a video. WSVN.com via REUTERS
Close
10 / 11
A fire department vehicle containing a man placed in handcuffs by police prepares to unload him at a hospital near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in a still image taken from a video. WSVN.com via REUTERS

A fire department vehicle containing a man placed in handcuffs by police prepares to unload him at a hospital...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
A fire department vehicle containing a man placed in handcuffs by police prepares to unload him at a hospital near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in a still image taken from a video. WSVN.com via REUTERS
Close
11 / 11
もう一度見る
次を見る
Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

次のスライドショー

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

2018年 02月 15日
South African President Jacob Zuma resigns

South African President Jacob Zuma resigns

Jacob Zuma resigned as President of South Africa, heeding orders by the ruling African National Congress to bring an end to his nine scandal-plagued years in...

2018年 02月 15日
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 5

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 5

Highlights from day five of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

2018年 02月 15日
Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Pyeongchang

Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Pyeongchang

The impersonator, who later only identified himself as Howard, smiled and waved to crowds as the unified Korean hockey team played Japan.

2018年 02月 14日

その他のスライドショー

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 6

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 6

Highlights from day six of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Gangland, El Salvador

Gangland, El Salvador

Inside the bloody battle against the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 street gangs.

North Korea's Olympic cheer squad

North Korea's Olympic cheer squad

North Korea's cheering squad is supporting athletes from both Koreas at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Art of the skeleton helmet

Art of the skeleton helmet

Designs on the skeleton track at the Winter Olympics.

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Pyeongchang fans

Pyeongchang fans

Face painting, flags and fun at the Winter Olympics.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング