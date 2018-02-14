Mass shooting at Florida high school
Students are evacuated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during a shooting incident in Parkland,...more
A man placed in handcuffs is led by police near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting...more
Police cars are seen in Coral Springs after a shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in...more
Rescue workers deal with a victim near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during a shooting incident in...more
A man placed in handcuffs by police is loaded onto a stretcher near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...more
Rescue workers prepare to transport a victim on a stretcher near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...more
Police cars are seen in Coral Springs after a shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in...more
A man who was placed in handcuffs by police is loaded into a paramedic vehicle after a shooting incident at...more
A man placed in handcuffs is led by police near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting...more
A man placed in handcuffs by police is wheeled on a stretcher into a hospital near Marjory Stoneman Douglas...more
A fire department vehicle containing a man placed in handcuffs by police prepares to unload him at a hospital...more
次のスライドショー
Turkish forces push into Syria
Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.
South African President Jacob Zuma resigns
Jacob Zuma resigned as President of South Africa, heeding orders by the ruling African National Congress to bring an end to his nine scandal-plagued years in...
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 5
Highlights from day five of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Pyeongchang
The impersonator, who later only identified himself as Howard, smiled and waved to crowds as the unified Korean hockey team played Japan.
その他のスライドショー
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 6
Highlights from day six of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Gangland, El Salvador
Inside the bloody battle against the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 street gangs.
North Korea's Olympic cheer squad
North Korea's cheering squad is supporting athletes from both Koreas at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Art of the skeleton helmet
Designs on the skeleton track at the Winter Olympics.
Olympic wipeouts
Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.
Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang
Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Pyeongchang fans
Face painting, flags and fun at the Winter Olympics.
Turkish forces push into Syria
Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from New York.