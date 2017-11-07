Mass shooting at Texas church
A law enforcement officer enters the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Officials with a scanner near the entrance of the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherlamore
A law enforcement officer guards the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. Rmore
An aerial photo shows the site of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. REmore
Pastor Frank Pomeroy and his wife Sherri listen at a news conference outside the site of the shooting at his cmore
Crosses are placed near a vigil in the memory of those killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Smore
The playground at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman is escorted to the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Miranda Hernandez (L) prays at sunset with father Kenneth and mother Irene at a row of crosses near the site omore
Law enforcement officials investigate a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. Jaymore
Law enforcement officials investigate a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. Nimore
Rebecca Thompson prays after placing flowers near the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Suthmore
Members of the FBI Evidence Response Team use metal detectors outside the First Baptist Church. REUTERS/Rick Wmore
Neighbors who live next to the site of the shooting are pictured. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman and her children take part in a vigil for victims of a mass shooting in Sutherland Springs. REUTERSmore
A woman prays after a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. Nick Wagner/AMERICANmore
A Comal County Sheriff's office vehicle in front of the residence of shooting suspect Devin Kelley in New Braumore
The site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Volunteers distribute water to law enforcement officials near the First Baptist Church after a mass shooting imore
The area around the First Baptist Church is taped off by law enforcement in Sutherland Springs. MAX MASSEY/more
First responders at the scene of shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Joe Mimore
A helicopter flies near the site of a mass shooting in Sutherland Springs. MAX MASSEY/ KSAT 12/via REUTERS
FBI officials arrive at the site of a mass shooting in Sutherland Springs. MAX MASSEY/ KSAT 12/via REUTERS
First responders are at the shooting scene at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Joe Mitcmore
Local residents embrace during a candlelight vigil for victims of a mass shooting in a church in Sutherland Spmore
President Trump speaks about the shooting in Texas during an event with U.S. and Japanese business leaders at more
Law enforcement set up a cordon along an intersection in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed
The residence of Devin Patrick Kelley, who is suspected of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church of Suthmore
次のスライドショー
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
Chaotic migrant rescue in Libya
At least five African migrants died and more were missing off western Libya after a boat carrying about 140 people capsized and then some migrants refused...
New York City Marathon
Highlights from the New York City Marathon.
その他のスライドショー
Victims of the Texas church shooting
The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Fog forces Trump to cancel secret trip to DMZ
President Trump's secret attempt to visit the heavily fortified demilitarized zone is defeated by fog and mist.
Trump in Asia
Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.
The day Trump won
A look back at November 8, 2016, the day Donald Trump was elected president of the United States.
Mourning in Texas
Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.
100 years since Russian Revolution
Parades and events mark a century since the Bolshevik revolution that led to the rise of the Soviet Union.
Roy Halladay: 1977 - 2017
Former Major League Baseball star Roy Halladay, who won two Cy Young Awards for best pitcher, dies in a plane crash at age 40.
UNESCO town in Vietnam under water
The UNESCO heritage town of Hoi An has been inundated by Typhoon Damrey.
China Fashion Week
Highlights and backstage at China fashion week.