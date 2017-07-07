Merkel hosts the G20
German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits to greet guests for the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017. Rmore
Argentina's President Mauricio Macri, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian Pmore
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump confer at thmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau the beginning of the G20 summit.more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) turns around as U.S. President Donald Trump, China's President Xi Jinping,more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets British Prime Minister Theresa May at the beginning of the G20 summit. more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker as European Councilmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the beginning of the G20 summore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a working session at the G20 leaders summit. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Saudi Arabia's Minister of State Ibrahim Abdulaziz Al-Assaf to the opmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker at the G20 summmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts next to U.S. President Donald Trump during the G20 leaders summit. REUTmore
French President Emmanuel Macron (3rdL) leaves his position during the family picture to place himself next tomore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes France's President Emmanuel Macron to the opening day of the G20 leadmore
South African President Jacob Zuma shakes hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel as he arrives for the G20more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin prepare to attend a working session at thmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump to the opening day of the G20 leaders summore
