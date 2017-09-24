エディション:
Merkel wins German election

Christian Democratic Union CDU party leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts on first exit polls in the German general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin, Germany.

2017年 9月 25日
Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts on first exit polls in the German general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin, Germany.

2017年 9月 25日
People at the Christian Democratic Union CDU headquarters react on first exit polls in the German general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin, Germany.

2017年 9月 25日
Alexander Gauland, top candidate of the anti-immigration party Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD) looks on as he gives an interview after first exit polls in the German general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin, Germany.

2017年 9月 25日
Free Democratic Party FDP leader Christian Lindner reacts on first exit polls in the German general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin, Germany.

2017年 9月 25日
Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts on first exit polls in the German general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin, Germany.

2017年 9月 25日
Alice Weidel and Alexander Gauland, top candidates of the anti-immigration party Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD) react after first exit polls in the German general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin, Germany.

2017年 9月 25日
People hold placards while waiting for Christian Democratic Union CDU party leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to react on first exit polls in the German general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin, Germany.

2017年 9月 25日
Supporters of the Alliance 90/The Greens party leader Cem Ozdemir (R) and politician Katrin Goering Eckardt arrive to follow exit polls in the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin, Germany.

2017年 9月 25日
Social Democratic Party SPD leader and top candidate Martin Schulz addresses supporters after the federal election at the party headquarters in Berlin, Germany.

2017年 9月 25日
Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader and top candidate Martin Schulz reacts after first exit polls of the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin, Germany.

2017年 9月 25日
Supporters of the Alliance 90/The Greens party react on first exit polls in the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin, Germany.

2017年 9月 25日
A supporter of Social Democratic Party (SPD) reacts on first exit polls after the federal election at the party headquarters in Berlin, Germany.

2017年 9月 25日
Electoral officials sort ballot papers after the conclusion of voting in the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Cologne, Germany.

2017年 9月 25日
People at the Christian Democratic Union CDU headquarters react on first exit polls in the German general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin, Germany.

2017年 9月 25日
Electoral officials pre-sort ballot papers of the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Cologne, Germany.

2017年 9月 25日
