写真 | 2018年 02月 10日 12:45 JST

#MeToo at New York Fashion Week

A model tells her story during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 Saturday
A model gets ready backstage before the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 Saturday
A model presents creations during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 Saturday
A model presents creations during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 Saturday
A model presents creations during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 Saturday
A model tells her story during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 Saturday
A model presents creations during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 Saturday
A model gets ready backstage before the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 Saturday
A model presents creations during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 Saturday
A model presents creations during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 Saturday
Models get ready backstage before the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 Saturday
A model presents creations during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 Saturday
A model presents creations during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 Saturday
A model presents creation during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 Saturday
Models get ready backstage before the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 Saturday
