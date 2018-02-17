エディション:
Mexico helicopter crashes in wake of earthquake

People react as soldiers stand next to a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

2018年 2月 18日
Soldiers stand guard next to parts of a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

2018年 2月 18日
People react after a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

2018年 2月 18日
Coffins with bodies of the victims are pictured inside a home after a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

2018年 2月 18日
A soldier stands guard next to a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

2018年 2月 18日
A woman walks past a soldier standing next to a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

2018年 2月 18日
A relative cries near coffin with the body of the victim after a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

2018年 2月 18日
Soldiers stand guard next to a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

2018年 2月 18日
People stand near coffins with the bodies of the victims after a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

2018年 2月 18日
Soldiers stand guard next to a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

2018年 2月 18日
People stand near coffins with the victims after a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

2018年 2月 18日
Soldiers stand guard next to a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

2018年 2月 18日
A man reacts near a coffin with the body of the victim after a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

2018年 2月 18日
Soldiers stand guard next to a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

2018年 2月 18日
