Mexico races to find survivors at collapsed school
Support beams are placed on a crumbling wall of a room during the search for students at the Enrique Rebsamen more
Rescue workers search through the rubble for students, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Workers reinforce a balcony, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Members of a rescue team hold a fellow rescuer from the Topos volunteer search and rescue group by his feet dumore
Soldiers stand near parts of a collapsed school building, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Rescue workers transport a tent as they search for students, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Workers carry a tube during the search for students, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Rescue workers search through the rubble for students, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Soldiers and rescue workers are seen during a search for students, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Flowers and a religious image are seen amidst support beams and rubble, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becmore
Rescue workers remove a dead body after searching through rubble in a floodlit search for students, September more
Volunteers gather during the search for students, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Rescue workers search in the rubble for students, September 20, 2017 REUTERS/Michael O'Boyle
A dog is held by a rescue worker during the search for students, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Rescue workers search through the rubble for students, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A rescue worker searches through rubble in a floodlit search, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Rescue workers search through rubble, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
次のスライドショー
Rohingya flee Myanmar violence
Violence in Myanmar that began last month has forced more than 421,000 Rohingya to seek refuge in Bangladesh.
Hurricane Maria slams Caribbean
Hurricane Maria is the second major storm to hit the Caribbean this month.
Earthquake rattles Mexico City
Desperate rescue workers scramble through rubble for survivors after the country's most lethal earthquake in a generation.
Russian war games rattle West
Russia's biggest war games since 2013 have the West looking on nervously.
その他のスライドショー
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.
South Africa's boxing grannies
Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.