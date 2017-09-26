Mexico's desperate search for survivors
Rescue teams remove rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A Mexican fire fighter climbs up a ladder leaning against the rubble of a collapsed multi-family residential bmore
The family member of a person trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building reacts, after an earthquake in Mexmore
Mexican fire fighters stand on the rubble of a collapsed multi-family residential building, after an earthquakmore
Members of a Japanese rescue team hold a dog found underneath the rubble of a collapsed multi family residentimore
A member of an Argentine rescue team walks down a ladder with his sniffer dog, at the site of collapsed multi more
A man gestures as members of a Japanese rescue team pay their respects to the victims of a collapsed multi fammore
Members of rescue teams search for survivors, in the rubble of a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Memore
A member of a rescue team gestures as he searches for survivors, in the rubble of a collapsed building, after more
A member of rescue team (R) holds a megaphone next to his team mates as they search for survivors, in the rubbmore
Members of a rescue team search search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquakemore
A member of rescue team looks on, in the rubble of a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Mexico City. Rmore
Mexican and international rescue teams remove a platform as they search for survivors in a collapsed building more
Rescue teams work in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romemore
Rescue teams and volunteers continue to search for people in a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Meximore
Members of rescue teams work in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERSmore
次のスライドショー
At the epicenter of Mexico's earthquake
Picking up the pieces in San Juan Pilcaya and Axochiapan, two towns near the epicenter of last week's devastating earthquake in central Mexico.
St. Croix damage from above
Aerial photos of the destruction to St. Croix following Hurricane Maria.
Rio de Janeiro's drug war
Hundreds of Brazilian soldiers pour into Rio de Janeiro's Rocinha slum in a bid to help quell drug-related violence.
Battle for Raqqa
Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Force on the streets of Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.
その他のスライドショー
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.
South Africa's boxing grannies
Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.