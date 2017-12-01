Michael Flynn charged with lying to FBI

White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) sits next to (L-R) senior advisor Stephen Miller, chief White House strategist Steve Bannon, senior advisor and son-in-law of President, Jared Kushner and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, during a joint news conference between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

