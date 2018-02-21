Milan Fashion Week
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week in...more
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Creations from the Shanghai Tang Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Shanghai Tang. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Shanghai Tang. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Top model Naomi Campbell poses with actor Millie Bobby Brown during the Moncler show. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
