Miss International Beauty Pageant
The winner of the Miss International 2017 Kevin Lilliana (C) representing Indonesia waves at the 57th Miss Intmore
Jocelyn Mieles representing Ecuador. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The fourth runner-up of the Miss International 2017 Natsuki Tsutsui representing Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Shanel James representing United States. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Vanessa Villars representing Honduras. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Sao Yoon Wadi representing Myanmar. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The third runner-up of the Miss International 2017 Amber Dew representing Australia. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The winner of the Miss International 2017 Kevin Lilliana representing Indonesia. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The winner of the Miss International 2017 Kevin Lilliana representing Indonesia and fourth runner-up Natsuki Tmore
The winner of the Miss International 2017 Kevin Lilliana (R) representing Indonesia receives her crown from Mimore
The winner of the Miss International 2017 Kevin Lilliana representing Indonesia waves. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The second runner-up of the Miss International 2017 Diana Macarena Croce Garcia representing Venezuela. REUTERmore
The winner of the Miss International 2017 Kevin Lilliana representing Indonesia, first runner-up Chanelle Wilhmore
Annie Wong Wei Wei representing Malaysia. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Carla Patricia Maldonado Simoni representing Bolivia. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Citlaly Higuera representing Mexico. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Ashley Powell representing United Kingdom. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Darelys Santos representing Panama. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The first runner-up of the Miss International 2017 Chanelle Wilhelmina Maria representing Curacao. REUTERS/Tormore
The third runner-up of the Miss International 2017 Amber Dew representing Australia. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Ana Lucia Villagran representing Guatemala. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Contestants wearing evening dresses pose. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
