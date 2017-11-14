エディション:
Miss International Beauty Pageant

The winner of the Miss International 2017 Kevin Lilliana (C) representing Indonesia waves at the 57th Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo, Japan, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日 Tuesday
The winner of the Miss International 2017 Kevin Lilliana (C) representing Indonesia waves at the 57th Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo, Japan, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Jocelyn Mieles representing Ecuador. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日 Tuesday
Jocelyn Mieles representing Ecuador. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The fourth runner-up of the Miss International 2017 Natsuki Tsutsui representing Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日 Tuesday
The fourth runner-up of the Miss International 2017 Natsuki Tsutsui representing Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The fourth runner-up of the Miss International 2017 Natsuki Tsutsui representing Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日 Tuesday
The fourth runner-up of the Miss International 2017 Natsuki Tsutsui representing Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Shanel James representing United States. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日 Tuesday
Shanel James representing United States. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Vanessa Villars representing Honduras. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日 Tuesday
Vanessa Villars representing Honduras. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Sao Yoon Wadi representing Myanmar. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日 Tuesday
Sao Yoon Wadi representing Myanmar. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The third runner-up of the Miss International 2017 Amber Dew representing Australia. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日 Tuesday
The third runner-up of the Miss International 2017 Amber Dew representing Australia. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The winner of the Miss International 2017 Kevin Lilliana representing Indonesia. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日 Tuesday
The winner of the Miss International 2017 Kevin Lilliana representing Indonesia. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The winner of the Miss International 2017 Kevin Lilliana representing Indonesia and fourth runner-up Natsuki Tsutsui representing Japan walk on the runway. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日 Tuesday
The winner of the Miss International 2017 Kevin Lilliana representing Indonesia and fourth runner-up Natsuki Tsutsui representing Japan walk on the runway. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The winner of the Miss International 2017 Kevin Lilliana (R) representing Indonesia receives her crown from Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa representing Philippines. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日 Tuesday
The winner of the Miss International 2017 Kevin Lilliana (R) representing Indonesia receives her crown from Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa representing Philippines. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The winner of the Miss International 2017 Kevin Lilliana representing Indonesia waves. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日 Tuesday
The winner of the Miss International 2017 Kevin Lilliana representing Indonesia waves. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The second runner-up of the Miss International 2017 Diana Macarena Croce Garcia representing Venezuela. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日 Tuesday
The second runner-up of the Miss International 2017 Diana Macarena Croce Garcia representing Venezuela. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The winner of the Miss International 2017 Kevin Lilliana representing Indonesia, first runner-up Chanelle Wilhelmina Maria representing Curacao, third runner-up Amber Dew representing Australia, second runner-up Diana Macarena Croce Garcia representing Venezuela and fourth runner-up Natsuki Tsutsui representing Japan pose. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日 Tuesday
The winner of the Miss International 2017 Kevin Lilliana representing Indonesia, first runner-up Chanelle Wilhelmina Maria representing Curacao, third runner-up Amber Dew representing Australia, second runner-up Diana Macarena Croce Garcia representing Venezuela and fourth runner-up Natsuki Tsutsui representing Japan pose. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Annie Wong Wei Wei representing Malaysia. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日 Tuesday
Annie Wong Wei Wei representing Malaysia. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Carla Patricia Maldonado Simoni representing Bolivia. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日 Tuesday
Carla Patricia Maldonado Simoni representing Bolivia. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Citlaly Higuera representing Mexico. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日 Tuesday
Citlaly Higuera representing Mexico. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Ashley Powell representing United Kingdom. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日 Tuesday
Ashley Powell representing United Kingdom. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The second runner-up of the Miss International 2017 Diana Macarena Croce Garcia representing Venezuela. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日 Tuesday
The second runner-up of the Miss International 2017 Diana Macarena Croce Garcia representing Venezuela. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Darelys Santos representing Panama. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日 Tuesday
Darelys Santos representing Panama. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The first runner-up of the Miss International 2017 Chanelle Wilhelmina Maria representing Curacao. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日 Tuesday
The first runner-up of the Miss International 2017 Chanelle Wilhelmina Maria representing Curacao. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The first runner-up of the Miss International 2017 Chanelle Wilhelmina Maria representing Curacao. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日 Tuesday
The first runner-up of the Miss International 2017 Chanelle Wilhelmina Maria representing Curacao. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The third runner-up of the Miss International 2017 Amber Dew representing Australia. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日 Tuesday
The third runner-up of the Miss International 2017 Amber Dew representing Australia. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Ana Lucia Villagran representing Guatemala. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日 Tuesday
Ana Lucia Villagran representing Guatemala. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Contestants wearing evening dresses pose. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日 Tuesday
Contestants wearing evening dresses pose. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
