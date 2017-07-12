MLB All-Star Game
American League players including Robinson Cano (22) of the Seattle Mariners celebrate after defeating the Natmore
A general view during the playing of the national anthem before the 2017 MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park. Mamore
National League infielder Josh Harrison (5) of the Pittsburgh Pirates dives for but cannot field a ball hit fomore
Detailed view of the shoes of National League outfielder Bryce Harper (34) of the Washington Nationals which fmore
American League infielder Robinson Cano (22) of the Seattle Mariners hits a solo home run in the 10th inning. more
National League pitcher Wade Davis (71) of the Chicago Cubs reacts after a solo home run hit by American Leagumore
American League infielder Robinson Cano (22) of the Seattle Mariners is presented with the MVP trophy and the more
National League catcher Yadier Molina (4) of the St. Louis Cardinals takes a photo of American League player Nmore
National League outfielder Bryce Harper (34) of the Washington Nationals makes a diving catch on a ball hit bymore
American League pitcher Andrew Miller (24) of the Cleveland Indians and catcher Gary Sanchez (24) of the New Ymore
American League outfielder Justin Upton (8) of the Detroit Tigers watches a solo home run hit by National Leagmore
National League catcher Yadier Molina (4) of the St. Louis Cardinals jokes around with American League infieldmore
American League pitcher Chris Sale (41) of the Boston Red Sox throws a pitch in the first inning. Mandatory Crmore
A ball hit for a RBI double by American League infielder Miguel Sano (not pictured) of the Minnesota Twins dromore
National League pitcher Zack Greinke (21) of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a pitch in the sixth inning. Mandmore
American League outfielder Justin Upton (8) of the Detroit Tigers makes a diving catch on a ball hit by Nationmore
American League infielder Carlos Correa (1) of the Houston Astros turns a double play over National League infmore
American League pitcher Roberto Osuna (54) of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch in the seventh inning. Mandmore
A general view of the Great Sea Race in the sixth inning. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
American League outfielder Aaron Judge (99) of the New York Yankees flies out in the fifth inning. Mandatory Cmore
National League catcher Yadier Molina (4) of the St. Louis Cardinals slides into third base in the ninth inninmore
American League infielder Justin Smoak (14) of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a single in the second inning. Mandamore
National League players line up for the national anthem. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
American League pitcher Dellin Betances (68) of the New York Yankees throws a pitch in the third inning. Mandamore
Pedro Martinez before the game. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
American League outfielder Aaron Judge (99) of the New York Yankees is introduced before the game. Mandatory Cmore
American League infielder Francisco Lindor (12) of the Cleveland Indians and infielder Jose Ramirez (11) of thmore
National League manager Joe Maddon (70) of the Chicago Cubs talks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameismore
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred before the game. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
American League outfielder Aaron Judge (99) of the New York Yankees before the game. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vmore
