写真 | 2018年 02月 21日 01:20 JST

Mount Sinabung erupts

Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano rises during an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia February 19, 2018. Antara Foto/Maz Yons/ via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 Monday
Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano rises during an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia February 19, 2018. Antara Foto/Maz Yons/ via REUTERS
Students clean their school yard from ash after Mount Sinabung volcano erupted on Monday at Payung village in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia February 20, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Putra/ via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 Tuesday
Students clean their school yard from ash after Mount Sinabung volcano erupted on Monday at Payung village in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia February 20, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Putra/ via REUTERS
Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano rises during an eruption as seen from Brastagi town in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia February 19, 2018. Antara Foto/Tibta Peranginangin/ via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 Monday
Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano rises during an eruption as seen from Brastagi town in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia February 19, 2018. Antara Foto/Tibta Peranginangin/ via REUTERS
Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano covers vegetable plants as villagers carry their belongings at Payung Village in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia February 20, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Putra/ via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 20日 Tuesday
Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano covers vegetable plants as villagers carry their belongings at Payung Village in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia February 20, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Putra/ via REUTERS
Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano covers a car and street following an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia February 19, 2018. Antara Foto/ Surianto Sembiring / via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 Monday
Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano covers a car and street following an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia February 19, 2018. Antara Foto/ Surianto Sembiring / via REUTERS
Ash from Mount Sinabung rises during an eruption, Indonesia February 19, 2018, in this still image taken from a social media video. TWITTER/@edykbarus/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 Monday
Ash from Mount Sinabung rises during an eruption, Indonesia February 19, 2018, in this still image taken from a social media video. TWITTER/@edykbarus/via REUTERS
