Mourning for Las Vegas
Bry Thompson wipes away tears at a makeshift memorial in the middle of Las Vegas Boulevard. REUTERS/Chris Wattmore
People gather at a makeshift memorial in the middle of Las Vegas Boulevard. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Mourners hold signs during a solidarity vigil in Newtown, Connecticut, the site of the 2012 Sandy Hook school more
People hold candles and flashlights into the air during a memorial for Rachael Parker and Sandy Casey, Manhattmore
A girl looks at a makeshift memorial at the Las Vegas Strip and Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Las Vegas more
People embrace during a memorial for victims Rachael Parker and Sandy Casey in Manhattan Beach, California. REmore
Jackie Zvon holds a sign during a solidarity vigil in Newtown, Connecticut, the site of the 2012 Sandy Hook scmore
A man wearing a wristband from the Route 91 music festival reacts during a memorial for victims Rachael Parkermore
People pray during a candlelight vigil in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman makes a sign at a vigil on the Las Vegas strip. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
People mourn after an interfaith memorial service for victims in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A makeshift memorial is seen on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People mourn during an interfaith memorial service in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman leaves flowers at a makeshift memorial on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A candlelight vigil is pictured on the Las Vegas strip. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
People pray during an interfaith memorial service in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Flowers are pictured near the site of the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A woman signs a memorial board on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A boy looks at a memorial sign on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Alexander Wells, 9, attends a prayer vigil on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
A woman lights candles at a vigil on the Las Vegas strip. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Tiffany Tyler (L) and Pastor William McCurdy hold candles during a prayer vigil in front of Las Vegas City Halmore
A woman prays during an interfaith memorial service in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People mourn during an interfaith memorial service in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
President Donald Trump stands with first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen (R) more
