エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 10月 5日 22:55 JST

Mourning for Las Vegas

Bry Thompson wipes away tears at a makeshift memorial in the middle of Las Vegas Boulevard. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Bry Thompson wipes away tears at a makeshift memorial in the middle of Las Vegas Boulevard. REUTERS/Chris Wattmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 Thursday
Bry Thompson wipes away tears at a makeshift memorial in the middle of Las Vegas Boulevard. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
1 / 25
People gather at a makeshift memorial in the middle of Las Vegas Boulevard. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

People gather at a makeshift memorial in the middle of Las Vegas Boulevard. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 Thursday
People gather at a makeshift memorial in the middle of Las Vegas Boulevard. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
2 / 25
Mourners hold signs during a solidarity vigil in Newtown, Connecticut, the site of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Mourners hold signs during a solidarity vigil in Newtown, Connecticut, the site of the 2012 Sandy Hook school more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 Thursday
Mourners hold signs during a solidarity vigil in Newtown, Connecticut, the site of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Close
3 / 25
People hold candles and flashlights into the air during a memorial for Rachael Parker and Sandy Casey, Manhattan Beach city employees and victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting, in Manhattan Beach, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

People hold candles and flashlights into the air during a memorial for Rachael Parker and Sandy Casey, Manhattmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 Thursday
People hold candles and flashlights into the air during a memorial for Rachael Parker and Sandy Casey, Manhattan Beach city employees and victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting, in Manhattan Beach, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
4 / 25
A girl looks at a makeshift memorial at the Las Vegas Strip and Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

A girl looks at a makeshift memorial at the Las Vegas Strip and Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Las Vegas more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 Thursday
A girl looks at a makeshift memorial at the Las Vegas Strip and Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Close
5 / 25
People embrace during a memorial for victims Rachael Parker and Sandy Casey in Manhattan Beach, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

People embrace during a memorial for victims Rachael Parker and Sandy Casey in Manhattan Beach, California. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 Thursday
People embrace during a memorial for victims Rachael Parker and Sandy Casey in Manhattan Beach, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
6 / 25
Jackie Zvon holds a sign during a solidarity vigil in Newtown, Connecticut, the site of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Jackie Zvon holds a sign during a solidarity vigil in Newtown, Connecticut, the site of the 2012 Sandy Hook scmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 Thursday
Jackie Zvon holds a sign during a solidarity vigil in Newtown, Connecticut, the site of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Close
7 / 25
A man wearing a wristband from the Route 91 music festival reacts during a memorial for victims Rachael Parker and Sandy Casey in Manhattan Beach, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

A man wearing a wristband from the Route 91 music festival reacts during a memorial for victims Rachael Parkermore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 Thursday
A man wearing a wristband from the Route 91 music festival reacts during a memorial for victims Rachael Parker and Sandy Casey in Manhattan Beach, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
8 / 25
People pray during a candlelight vigil in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People pray during a candlelight vigil in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 4日 Wednesday
People pray during a candlelight vigil in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 25
A woman makes a sign at a vigil on the Las Vegas strip. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A woman makes a sign at a vigil on the Las Vegas strip. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 Tuesday
A woman makes a sign at a vigil on the Las Vegas strip. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
10 / 25
People mourn after an interfaith memorial service for victims in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People mourn after an interfaith memorial service for victims in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 Tuesday
People mourn after an interfaith memorial service for victims in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 25
A makeshift memorial is seen on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A makeshift memorial is seen on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 4日 Wednesday
A makeshift memorial is seen on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 25
People mourn during an interfaith memorial service in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People mourn during an interfaith memorial service in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 Tuesday
People mourn during an interfaith memorial service in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 25
A woman leaves flowers at a makeshift memorial on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman leaves flowers at a makeshift memorial on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 4日 Wednesday
A woman leaves flowers at a makeshift memorial on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 25
A candlelight vigil is pictured on the Las Vegas strip. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A candlelight vigil is pictured on the Las Vegas strip. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 Tuesday
A candlelight vigil is pictured on the Las Vegas strip. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
15 / 25
People pray during an interfaith memorial service in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People pray during an interfaith memorial service in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 Tuesday
People pray during an interfaith memorial service in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
16 / 25
Flowers are pictured near the site of the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Flowers are pictured near the site of the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 10月 4日 Wednesday
Flowers are pictured near the site of the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
17 / 25
A woman signs a memorial board on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman signs a memorial board on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 4日 Wednesday
A woman signs a memorial board on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
18 / 25
A boy looks at a memorial sign on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A boy looks at a memorial sign on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 4日 Wednesday
A boy looks at a memorial sign on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
19 / 25
Alexander Wells, 9, attends a prayer vigil on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Alexander Wells, 9, attends a prayer vigil on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 Tuesday
Alexander Wells, 9, attends a prayer vigil on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Close
20 / 25
A woman lights candles at a vigil on the Las Vegas strip. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A woman lights candles at a vigil on the Las Vegas strip. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 Tuesday
A woman lights candles at a vigil on the Las Vegas strip. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
21 / 25
Tiffany Tyler (L) and Pastor William McCurdy hold candles during a prayer vigil in front of Las Vegas City Hall. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Tiffany Tyler (L) and Pastor William McCurdy hold candles during a prayer vigil in front of Las Vegas City Halmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 Tuesday
Tiffany Tyler (L) and Pastor William McCurdy hold candles during a prayer vigil in front of Las Vegas City Hall. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Close
22 / 25
A woman prays during an interfaith memorial service in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman prays during an interfaith memorial service in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 Tuesday
A woman prays during an interfaith memorial service in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
23 / 25
People mourn during an interfaith memorial service in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People mourn during an interfaith memorial service in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 Tuesday
People mourn during an interfaith memorial service in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
24 / 25
President Donald Trump stands with first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen (R) during a moment of silence at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump stands with first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen (R) more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 Tuesday
President Donald Trump stands with first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen (R) during a moment of silence at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
25 / 25
もう一度見る
次を見る
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

次のスライドショー

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

On the frontlines of Raqqa with the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

2017年 10月 5日
Plight of the Rohingya

Plight of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August

2017年 10月 5日
The art of North Korea

The art of North Korea

The sale of North Korean artwork, produced by thousands of artists catering to burgeoning demand, is helping Pyongyang raise cash amid sanctions.

2017年 10月 5日
Search ends for Mexico City earthquake victims

Search ends for Mexico City earthquake victims

The search for victims of an earthquake that killed hundreds in Mexico City ends as rescue workers recover the body of the last person known to be missing.

2017年 10月 5日

その他のスライドショー

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

South Africa's boxing grannies

South Africa's boxing grannies

Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング