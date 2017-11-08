エディション:
Mourning in Texas

Daniel Friesenhahn (C) is comforted by Derrick Barnhardt (R) and Chris Johnson during a vigil in La Vernia, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / 2017年 11月 8日 Wednesday
A U.S. flag and Texas state flag is seen at half mast during a vigil in La Vernia, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / 2017年 11月 8日 Wednesday
People pray during a vigil in La Vernia, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / 2017年 11月 8日 Wednesday
Mourners attend a vigil in La Vernia, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / 2017年 11月 8日 Wednesday
Mourners attend a vigil in La Vernia, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / 2017年 11月 8日 Wednesday
Judy Green places tiny American flags along a row of crosses as her husband Rod watches near the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 11月 8日 Wednesday
Mourners pray at a memorial in memory of the victims killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / 2017年 11月 8日 Wednesday
Texas DPS Sgt. Deon Cockrell (R) comforts Rene Moreno outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 11月 8日 Wednesday
Mourners embrace at a memorial in memory of the victims killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / 2017年 11月 8日 Wednesday
Mourners pray during a vigil in memory of the victims killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
Mourners pray during a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
Mourners gather at a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
Crosses are seen near a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
A memorial is seen at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / 2017年 11月 8日 Wednesday
Crosses placed near a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
Pastor Oscar Dean prays with others near the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
A woman sits on her porch next to the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
A man stands at a row of memorial crosses near the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 11月 8日 Wednesday
Pastor Frank Pomeroy, with his wife Sherri, listens at a news conference outside the site of the shooting at his church. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
Neighbours who live next to the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 Tuesday
A woman prays after the shooting. Nick Wagner/AMERICAN-STATESMAN via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 Monday
Local residents embrace during a candlelight vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 Monday
Local residents embrace during a candlelight vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 Monday
Enrique and Gabby Garcia watch as law enforcement officers investigate at the First Baptist Church. Jay Janner/AMERICAN-STATESMAN via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 Monday
A woman and her children take part in a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 Monday
Michaun Johnson attends a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 Monday
Brayleigh and her brother Branson attend a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 Monday
Mourners attend a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Joe Mitchell

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 Monday
