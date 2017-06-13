エディション:
Mourning soccer international Cheick Tiote

Supporters react behind a banner with image of soccer player Cheick Tiote, former Ivory Coast international who died in hospital last week after collapsing during a training session for his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises, during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Supporters react behind a banner with image of soccer player Cheick Tiote, former Ivory Coast international who died in hospital last week after collapsing during a training session for his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises, during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Members of staff move the coffin of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Members of staff move the coffin of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Teammates stand behind the coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Teammates stand behind the coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Tearful Papiss Cisse speaks during a memorial service for his former teammate and former Ivory Coast international soccer player Cheick Tiote in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tearful Papiss Cisse speaks during a memorial service for his former teammate and former Ivory Coast international soccer player Cheick Tiote in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Teammates stand by as a coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote is brought during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Teammates stand by as a coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote is brought during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People react as they attend a memorial service for soccer player Cheick Tiote in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People react as they attend a memorial service for soccer player Cheick Tiote in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Teammates stand by the coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Teammates stand by the coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A tearful woman attends the memorial service for soccer player Cheick Tiote in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A tearful woman attends the memorial service for soccer player Cheick Tiote in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Teammates bow their heads over the coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Teammates bow their heads over the coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Uniformed members of staff of a funeral sevice center salute over the coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Uniformed members of staff of a funeral sevice center salute over the coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
