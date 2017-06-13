Mourning soccer international Cheick Tiote
Supporters react behind a banner with image of soccer player Cheick Tiote, former Ivory Coast international whmore
Members of staff move the coffin of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing, China. REmore
Teammates stand behind the coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijmore
Tearful Papiss Cisse speaks during a memorial service for his former teammate and former Ivory Coast internatimore
Teammates stand by as a coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote is brought during a memorial servicemore
People react as they attend a memorial service for soccer player Cheick Tiote in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damirmore
Teammates stand by the coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial service in Beijing,more
A tearful woman attends the memorial service for soccer player Cheick Tiote in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Smore
Teammates bow their heads over the coffin with remains of soccer player Cheick Tiote during a memorial servicemore
Uniformed members of staff of a funeral sevice center salute over the coffin with remains of soccer player Chemore
