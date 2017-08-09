エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 08月 10日 07:50 JST

MS-13 gang members behind bars

A Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member is escorted upon his arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Pena

A Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member is escorted upon his arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecolumore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 Thursday
A Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member is escorted upon his arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Pena
Close
1 / 15
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Pena

Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 Thursday
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Pena
Close
2 / 15
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Pena

Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 Thursday
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Pena
Close
3 / 15
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Pena

Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 Thursday
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Pena
Close
4 / 15
A Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member waits to be admited upon his arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Pena

A Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member waits to be admited upon his arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zamore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 Thursday
A Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member waits to be admited upon his arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Victor Pena
Close
5 / 15
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 Friday
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
6 / 15
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 Friday
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
7 / 15
MS-13 gang members are escorted upon their arrival at the maximum security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

MS-13 gang members are escorted upon their arrival at the maximum security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose more

Reuters / 2016年 11月 17日 Thursday
MS-13 gang members are escorted upon their arrival at the maximum security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
8 / 15
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 Friday
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
9 / 15
Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang are guarded by policemen upon their arrival at the Quezaltepeque jail in Quezaltepeque. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang are guarded by policemen upon their arrival at the Quezaltepeque jail in more

Reuters / 2016年 3月 30日 Wednesday
Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang are guarded by policemen upon their arrival at the Quezaltepeque jail in Quezaltepeque. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
10 / 15
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 Friday
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
11 / 15
MS-13 gang member is escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

MS-13 gang member is escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Camore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 Friday
MS-13 gang member is escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
12 / 15
Pedro Benjamin Rivas Zelaya, one of the top leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha, is presented to members of the media after his arrest in Guatemala in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Pedro Benjamin Rivas Zelaya, one of the top leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha, is presented to members of the memore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 Thursday
Pedro Benjamin Rivas Zelaya, one of the top leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha, is presented to members of the media after his arrest in Guatemala in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
13 / 15
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日 Thursday
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
14 / 15
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 Friday
MS-13 gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
15 / 15
もう一度見る
次を見る
Return to Mosul

Return to Mosul

次のスライドショー

Return to Mosul

Return to Mosul

Life returns to parts of the Iraqi city after the battle to retake it from Islamic State.

2017年 08月 10日
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea considers a missile strike on Guam after President Trump promises to meet any...

2017年 08月 10日
North Korea's missile program

North Korea's missile program

Inside the evolution of North Korea's secretive missile program.

2017年 08月 9日
President Trump's Secret Service

President Trump's Secret Service

The Secret Service detail surrounding President Trump.

2017年 08月 9日

その他のスライドショー

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング