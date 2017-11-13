MTV Europe Music Awards
Kesha performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Camila Cabello performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Travis Scott performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Shawn Mendes poses with his awards. REUTERS//Hannah McKay
U2 receive an award. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Rita Ora performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Demi Lavato performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Charli XCX performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Stormzy performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Camila Cabello poses with her award. REUTERS//Hannah McKay
The Killers perform. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Shawn Mendes performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Dutch rapper LIl' Kleine poses with his awards. REUTERS//Hannah McKay
British group Clean Bandit perform. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Rita Ora performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
David Guetta performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
French singer Petite Meller sitting near British soccer player Dele Alli. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Rita Ora performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Actress Natalie Dormer and French soccer player Paul Pogba present an award. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Camila Cabello performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Liam Payne performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
British group Clean Bandit perform. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
British Hip Hop artist Stormzy performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Shawn Mendes receives. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Kesha performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Rita Ora on stage. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
