National strike in Venezuela
A demonstrator is detained at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Mmore
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro kisses a flag during the closing campaign ceremony for the upcoming Constmore
A man receives help after being injured with rubber bullets at a rally during a strike called to protest againmore
A man plays a violin at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro'more
Demonstrators prepare a roadblock at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nimore
A woman falls down while running away from riot security forces at a rally during a strike called to protest amore
Riot security forces motorcyclists ride through tear gas at a rally during a strike called to protest against more
A demonstrator is detained at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Mmore
A man with a Venezuelan flag stands in front of riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's Presidmore
Riot security forces pass through a roadblock during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nmore
Demonstrators use a tire on fire to block a street at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezumore
An injured man receives help at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. Rmore
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan more
Demonstrators run away from a riot security force member at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Madurmore
A riot security force vehicle is set on fire at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan Pmore
A riot security force member fires his weapon at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan more
A demonstrator receives help at a rally during a strike in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A firework explodes next to riot security force at a rally during a strike in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelinmore
Riot security forces are set on fire at a rally during a strike in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A riot security force throws a piece of brick at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan more
A demonstrator runs away from riot security force at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuemore
A demonstrator is detained at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Mmore
A demonstrator stands next to a graffiti depicting the eyes of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as she hmore
Demonstrators run away from a riot security force member at a rally in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot security forces fire at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Mamore
Demonstrators prepare a petrol bomb at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President more
A demonstrator uses a makeshift weapon at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan Presidemore
Demonstrators take cover at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Madmore
A riot security force member fires his weapon at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan more
An injured demonstrator is seen at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicomore
Riot security forces takes cover in front of a roadblock at a rally during a strike called to protest against more
A demonstrator prepares to throw a tear gas at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan Prmore
A riot security force aims his weapon at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan Presidenmore
A demonstrator throws a petrol bomb at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President more
A wrecked car and others debris, used as a barricade, are seen on an empty street during a strike called to prmore
Demonstrators run away at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERSmore
A demonstrator uses a slingshot at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicomore
A demonstrator clashes with riot security force at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelamore
A demonstrator falls down while running away at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan Pmore
A media member receives help at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolasmore
Demonstrators run away at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Madurmore
A demonstrator stands in front of a barricade during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nmore
A demonstrator prepares petrol bombs during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Mamore
Demonstrators walk past a graffiti that reads "Murderer Maduro" during a strike called to protest against Venemore
