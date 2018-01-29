Navalny calls for boycott of Russian election
A participant wears a mask depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin during a rally, held by supporters of opmore
A still image taken from a video footage shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny being detained by Intemore
A Russian Interior Ministry officer pushes men out of the traffic way during a rally in Moscow. Navalny, who hmore
People gather in a square during a rally in Moscow. Opinion polls show incumbent President Vladimir Putin is omore
People gather in a square during a rally in Moscow. Though unlikely to influence the result, Navalny's call fomore
Supporters of Alexei Navalny attend a rally in St. Petersburg. The placard reads "Putin, you are not my presidmore
Supporters of Alexei Navalny hold a flag on a lamp post next to a monument of Russian poet Alexander Pushkin imore
Russian Interior Ministry officers gather outside a building, which houses the office of the Anti-corruption Fmore
Policemen detain a supporter of Alexei Navalny in St. Petersburg. The placard reads "Boycott 2018". REUTERS/Anmore
Supporters of Alexei Navalny look out from windows of a building during a rally in St. Petersburg. The placardmore
Riot policemen stand guard during a rally in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Supporters of Alexei Navalny walk along a street during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A man burns a flare as supporters of Alexei Navalny take part in a procession in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetomore
Supporters of Alexei Navalny attend a rally in the far eastern city of Vladivostok. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
A man blocks the way while standing in front of a police truck during a rally in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Antonmore
Policemen speak with a supporter of Alexei Navalny in Moscow. The inscription on the man's forehead reads "Navmore
A cat is seen during a rally in St. Petersburg. The badge reads "Navalny team". REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Supporters of Alexei Navalny attend a rally in St. Petersburg. The placards read "Strike". REUTERS/Anton Vaganmore
A man holds flowers as riot policemen stand guard during a rally of supporters of Alexei Navalny in Moscow. REmore
People gather in a square during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A supporter of Alexei Navalny attends a rally in Moscow. The placard reads "Putin, go away!" REUTERS/Tatyana Mmore
An elderly woman walks past policemen, who stand guard during a rally, held by supporters of Alexei Navalny inmore
次のスライドショー
Puerto Rico four months after Maria
Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.
Thousands homeless after Kenya slum fire
A fire in Nairobi's Kijiji slum has left around 6,000 residents homeless, according to local media.
Turkish forces push into Syria
Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.
その他のスライドショー
Paris under water
Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.
Inside Amazon's Spheres
Amazon opens a rainforest-like office space called Spheres in Seattle that houses some 40,000 plants of 400 species.
Puerto Rico four months after Maria
Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.
Carnival in Venice
Masked revelers take part in the Venetian Carnival.
Thousands homeless after Kenya slum fire
A fire in Nairobi's Kijiji slum has left around 6,000 residents homeless, according to local media.
Turkish forces push into Syria
Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.
Korean hockey diplomacy
North and South Korean hockey players will form a unified women's team at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
Grammy red carpet
Fashion highlights from the Grammys.