New Zealand wins America's Cup
Peter Burling, Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman celebrates as he sprays teammates after defeating Oracle Teamore
Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman celebrates with the America's Cup trophy after defeating Oracle Team USA. Rmore
Executive Chairman Larry Ellison watches his team lose race nine to Emirates Team New Zealand and with it the more
Oracle Team USA after losing the America's Cup finals to Emirates Team New Zealand. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Oracle Team USA helmsman Jimmy Spithill and crew compete in race two against Emirates Team New Zealand in Amermore
Emirates Team New Zealand leads Oracle Team USA in race nine of America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Emirates Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling after win in race four against Oracle Team USA in America's Cmore
Team Emirates New Zealand dunks the windward hull after crossing the finish line to win race eight over Oraclemore
Peter Burling, Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman takes his team and boat to the finish line to defeat Oracle more
Emirates team New Zealand rounds a mark as they lead Oracle Team USA in race seven of America's Cup finals. REmore
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA race off the start line in race five of America's Cup finals. REmore
Emirates Team New Zealand crosses finish to win race four against Oracle Team USA in America's Cup Finals. REUmore
Oracle Team USA helmsman Jimmy Spithill and crew compete in race one against Emirates Team New Zealand in Amermore
Emirates Team New Zealand competes in race one against Oracle Team USA in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Smore
Emirates Team New Zealand competes against Oracle Team USA in Race four of America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike more
Emirates Team New Zealand leads Oracle Team USA in race nine of America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
次のスライドショー
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Mourning soccer international Cheick Tiote
Friends and former teammates of midfielder Cheick Tiote attended a memorial service held for the player by his club Beijing Enterprises.
Best of the French Open
Our top images from the French Open tennis tournament.
Real Madrid wins Champions League
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1, their third title in four years and 12th in all.
その他のスライドショー
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.