North and South Korea hold rare talks

Head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon, Chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country (CPRC) of DPRK, reaches out to shake hands with a South Korean official as he crosses a concrete border to attend their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. REUTERS/Korea Pool

Reuters / 2018年 1月 9日 Tuesday
Head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon, Chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country (CPRC) of DPRK, reaches out to shake hands with a South Korean official as he crosses a concrete border to attend their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. REUTERS/Korea Pool
North Korean soldiers stand guard during a high-level talks at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. REUTERS/Korea Pool

Reuters / 2018年 1月 9日 Tuesday
North Korean soldiers stand guard during a high-level talks at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. REUTERS/Korea Pool
North Korean delegation led by Ri Son Gwon, Chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country (CPRC) of DPRK, cross the concrete border as they leave after their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 9日 Tuesday
North Korean delegation led by Ri Son Gwon, Chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country (CPRC) of DPRK, cross the concrete border as they leave after their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
South Korean soldiers place traffic cones at a checkpoint on the Grand Unification Bridge that leads to the truce village of Panmunjom, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreans, in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 1月 9日 Tuesday
South Korean soldiers place traffic cones at a checkpoint on the Grand Unification Bridge that leads to the truce village of Panmunjom, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreans, in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Vehicles transporting the South Korean delegation led by Cho Myoung-gyon, Minister of South Korean Unification Ministry, drive past a checkpoint on the Grand Unification Bridge that leads to the truce village of Panmunjom, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreans, in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 1月 9日 Tuesday
Vehicles transporting the South Korean delegation led by Cho Myoung-gyon, Minister of South Korean Unification Ministry, drive past a checkpoint on the Grand Unification Bridge that leads to the truce village of Panmunjom, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreans, in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean soldiers stand guard at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. REUTERS/Korea Pool

Reuters / 2018年 1月 9日 Tuesday
South Korean soldiers stand guard at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. REUTERS/Korea Pool
South Korean soldiers stand guard at a check point on the Grand Unification Bridge that leads to the truce village of Panmunjom, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreans, in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/ Kim Hong-ji

Reuters / 2018年 1月 9日 Tuesday
South Korean soldiers stand guard at a check point on the Grand Unification Bridge that leads to the truce village of Panmunjom, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreans, in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/ Kim Hong-ji
South Korean soldiers set up a barricade after vehicles transporting the South Korean delegation led by Cho Myoung-gyon, Minister of South Korean Unification Ministry, drove past a checkpoint on the Grand Unification Bridge that leads to the truce village of Panmunjom, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreans, in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 1月 9日 Tuesday
South Korean soldiers set up a barricade after vehicles transporting the South Korean delegation led by Cho Myoung-gyon, Minister of South Korean Unification Ministry, drove past a checkpoint on the Grand Unification Bridge that leads to the truce village of Panmunjom, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreans, in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The North Korean delegation led by Ri Son Gwon, Chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country (CPRC) of DPRK, cross the concrete border to attend a meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, January 9, 2018. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 9日 Tuesday
The North Korean delegation led by Ri Son Gwon, Chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country (CPRC) of DPRK, cross the concrete border to attend a meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, January 9, 2018. Yonhap via REUTERS
A man watches a TV broadcasting a news report on a high-level talks between the two Koreas at the truce village of Panmunjom, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 1月 9日 Tuesday
A man watches a TV broadcasting a news report on a high-level talks between the two Koreas at the truce village of Panmunjom, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Head of the North Korean delegation, Ri Son Gwon talks with South Korean counterpart Cho Myoung-gyon during their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 9日 Tuesday
Head of the North Korean delegation, Ri Son Gwon talks with South Korean counterpart Cho Myoung-gyon during their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Head of the North Korean delegation, Ri Son Gwon exchanges documents with South Korean counterpart Cho Myoung-gyon after their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 9日 Tuesday
Head of the North Korean delegation, Ri Son Gwon exchanges documents with South Korean counterpart Cho Myoung-gyon after their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Head of the North Korean delegation, Ri Son Gwon shakes hands with South Korean counterpart Cho Myoung-gyon as they exchange documents after their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 9日 Tuesday
Head of the North Korean delegation, Ri Son Gwon shakes hands with South Korean counterpart Cho Myoung-gyon as they exchange documents after their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
North Korean delegation led by Ri Son Gwon, Chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country (CPRC) of DPRK, leave for the south side to attend their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. REUTERS/Korea Pool

Reuters / 2018年 1月 9日 Tuesday
North Korean delegation led by Ri Son Gwon, Chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country (CPRC) of DPRK, leave for the south side to attend their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. REUTERS/Korea Pool
North Korean delegation led by Ri Son Gwon, Chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country (CPRC) of DPRK, leave after their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. REUTERS/Korea Pool

Reuters / 2018年 1月 9日 Tuesday
North Korean delegation led by Ri Son Gwon, Chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country (CPRC) of DPRK, leave after their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. REUTERS/Korea Pool
