写真 | 2017年 08月 10日 22:25 JST

North Korea holds mass rally

People participate in a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017, to fully support the statement of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) government. KCNA/via REUTERS

People participate in a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017, to fully suppomore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 10日 Thursday
A view shows a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

A view shows a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

A general view shows a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

A general view shows a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

People participate in a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

People participate in a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

A general view shows a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

A general view shows a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

A view shows a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

A view shows a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

A general view shows a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

A general view shows a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

People participate in a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

People participate in a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

A general view shows a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

A general view shows a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

People participate in a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

People participate in a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

A view shows a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

A view shows a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

A general view shows a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

A general view shows a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

