North Korean orchestra sails into South

Crew members of the Mangyongbong 92 are seen onboard at Mukjo port in Donghae. "The conservative media and persons claimed that the use of 'Mangyongbong-92' ... during the Olympic period falls foul of the 'independent sanctions' by the U.S. and South Korea," the official KCNA news agency said last month, when the two Koreas were holding talks on the North's participation in the Games. "This represents the unpleasant and uneasy mind of the U.S. and the South Korean conservative forces displeased with the trend for the improvement of the north-south relations created after entering the new year," it said. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool

