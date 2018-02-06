エディション:
日本
写真 | 2018年 02月 7日 06:45 JST

North Korean orchestra sails into South

North Korean men look out from a window onboard North Korean ferry Mangyongbong 92 at a port in Donghae, South Korea, February 6, 2018. A North Korean ferry arrived in South Korea on Tuesday carrying a 140-strong orchestra to perform during the Winter Olympics, taking advantage of a rare sanctions exemption from Seoul 16 years after its previous visit but greeted by angry protests. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North Korean men look out from a window onboard North Korean ferry Mangyongbong 92 at a port in Donghae, Southmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 Tuesday
North Korean men look out from a window onboard North Korean ferry Mangyongbong 92 at a port in Donghae, South Korea, February 6, 2018. A North Korean ferry arrived in South Korea on Tuesday carrying a 140-strong orchestra to perform during the Winter Olympics, taking advantage of a rare sanctions exemption from Seoul 16 years after its previous visit but greeted by angry protests. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
1 / 20
North Korean women look out from a window onboard the Mangyongbong 92. The 9,700-tonne ferry was escorted into the eastern South Korean port of Mukho, where throngs of demonstrators were waiting. Some held large photos of the North's leader, Kim Jong Un, with black crosses drawn through them. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North Korean women look out from a window onboard the Mangyongbong 92. The 9,700-tonne ferry was escorted intomore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 Tuesday
North Korean women look out from a window onboard the Mangyongbong 92. The 9,700-tonne ferry was escorted into the eastern South Korean port of Mukho, where throngs of demonstrators were waiting. Some held large photos of the North's leader, Kim Jong Un, with black crosses drawn through them. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
2 / 20
The Mangyongbong 92 approaches a port in Donghae, South Korea. The ministry said it had decided to temporarily lift a ban on North Korean ships to "support a successful hosting of the Olympics", which begin on Friday. It is also a fresh sign of a thaw in inter-Korean relations after months of tensions over North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The Mangyongbong 92 approaches a port in Donghae, South Korea. The ministry said it had decided to temporarilymore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 Tuesday
The Mangyongbong 92 approaches a port in Donghae, South Korea. The ministry said it had decided to temporarily lift a ban on North Korean ships to "support a successful hosting of the Olympics", which begin on Friday. It is also a fresh sign of a thaw in inter-Korean relations after months of tensions over North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
3 / 20
The Mangyongbong 92 carrying the Samjiyon art troupe arrives at Mukjo port in Donghae. Seoul banned all North Korean ships entering its ports and cut off most inter-Korean exchanges, including tourism, trade and aid, in 2010 in the wake of a torpedo attack on a South Korean navy warship that killed 46 sailors. North Korea denied involvement. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool

The Mangyongbong 92 carrying the Samjiyon art troupe arrives at Mukjo port in Donghae. Seoul banned all North more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 Tuesday
The Mangyongbong 92 carrying the Samjiyon art troupe arrives at Mukjo port in Donghae. Seoul banned all North Korean ships entering its ports and cut off most inter-Korean exchanges, including tourism, trade and aid, in 2010 in the wake of a torpedo attack on a South Korean navy warship that killed 46 sailors. North Korea denied involvement. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
Close
4 / 20
Members of a conservative civic group scuffle with policemen during an anti-North Korea protest at the port in Donghae. Dozens of riot police with shields kept order as the ferry berthed. Protesters also waved South Korean and U.S. flags while singing the South Korean national anthem. No unified Korea flags could be spotted in the crowd. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Members of a conservative civic group scuffle with policemen during an anti-North Korea protest at the port inmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 Tuesday
Members of a conservative civic group scuffle with policemen during an anti-North Korea protest at the port in Donghae. Dozens of riot police with shields kept order as the ferry berthed. Protesters also waved South Korean and U.S. flags while singing the South Korean national anthem. No unified Korea flags could be spotted in the crowd. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
5 / 20
Customs officials are seen onboard the Mangyongbong 92. South and North Korea will march under a unified Korea flag at the opening of the Games while the two Koreas will also field a united women's ice hockey team. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool

Customs officials are seen onboard the Mangyongbong 92. South and North Korea will march under a unified Koreamore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 Tuesday
Customs officials are seen onboard the Mangyongbong 92. South and North Korea will march under a unified Korea flag at the opening of the Games while the two Koreas will also field a united women's ice hockey team. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
Close
6 / 20
The Mangyongbong 92 carrying the Samjiyon art troupe arrives at Mukjo port in Donghae. The art troupe from the North is led by star singer Hyun Song Wol and is scheduled to perform at Gangneung, near the Games venue of Pyeongchang, on Thursday and in Seoul on Sunday. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool

The Mangyongbong 92 carrying the Samjiyon art troupe arrives at Mukjo port in Donghae. The art troupe from themore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 Tuesday
The Mangyongbong 92 carrying the Samjiyon art troupe arrives at Mukjo port in Donghae. The art troupe from the North is led by star singer Hyun Song Wol and is scheduled to perform at Gangneung, near the Games venue of Pyeongchang, on Thursday and in Seoul on Sunday. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
Close
7 / 20
Hyon Song Wol, head of North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra, arrives at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine) as she departs for North Korea, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, January 22, 2018. Yonhap via REUTERS

Hyon Song Wol, head of North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra, arrives at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 Monday
Hyon Song Wol, head of North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra, arrives at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine) as she departs for North Korea, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, January 22, 2018. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
8 / 20
An art troupe led by Kwon Hyok Bong, department director of the Ministry of Culture, and Hyon Song Wol, head of the Samjiyon Orchestra, leaves to give a congratulatory performance for the 23rd Winter Olympics in South Korea, February 5, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

An art troupe led by Kwon Hyok Bong, department director of the Ministry of Culture, and Hyon Song Wol, head omore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 Tuesday
An art troupe led by Kwon Hyok Bong, department director of the Ministry of Culture, and Hyon Song Wol, head of the Samjiyon Orchestra, leaves to give a congratulatory performance for the 23rd Winter Olympics in South Korea, February 5, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 20
North Korean people look out from a window onboard the Mangyongbong 92 at a port in Donghae. The art troupe will use the vessel for transportation and lodging, the Unification Ministry said. No one from the ferry could be seen leaving the vessel late on Tuesday as dark fell, while earlier, some were spotted on the deck waving at the crowds. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North Korean people look out from a window onboard the Mangyongbong 92 at a port in Donghae. The art troupe wimore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 Tuesday
North Korean people look out from a window onboard the Mangyongbong 92 at a port in Donghae. The art troupe will use the vessel for transportation and lodging, the Unification Ministry said. No one from the ferry could be seen leaving the vessel late on Tuesday as dark fell, while earlier, some were spotted on the deck waving at the crowds. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
10 / 20
Named after a mountain peak, the Mangyongbong 92 was given by a group of pro-Pyongyang Korean residents in Japan in 1992 to Kim Il Sung, the North's national founder and grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un, to celebrate his 80th birthday, according to the Unification Ministry. It features dozens of cabins of different classes, including special rooms where Kim Jong Un's father and grandfather stayed, as well as a restaurant, a bar equipped with a karaoke machine, and a shop where guests can buy souvenirs and snacks, such as ice cream, video footage and images from the 2002 show. It can carry 350 passengers, Seoul officials said. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool

Named after a mountain peak, the Mangyongbong 92 was given by a group of pro-Pyongyang Korean residents in Japmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 Tuesday
Named after a mountain peak, the Mangyongbong 92 was given by a group of pro-Pyongyang Korean residents in Japan in 1992 to Kim Il Sung, the North's national founder and grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un, to celebrate his 80th birthday, according to the Unification Ministry. It features dozens of cabins of different classes, including special rooms where Kim Jong Un's father and grandfather stayed, as well as a restaurant, a bar equipped with a karaoke machine, and a shop where guests can buy souvenirs and snacks, such as ice cream, video footage and images from the 2002 show. It can carry 350 passengers, Seoul officials said. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
Close
11 / 20
A North Korean takes photographs onboard the Mangyongbong 92. The ethnic Koreans who donated the ferry had used it to travel between Japan and North Korea, sending money and other resources back to North. However, Japan barred the ship from its waters in 2006 in response to a long-range missile test by the North, resulting in a sharp fall in trade, remittances and other exchanges. The ferry had also been suspected by Japan and others of being used to smuggle parts for Pyongyang's illicit nuclear and missile programmes. North Korea's state media has rejected the smuggling accusations as a plot to "justify the hostile policy" of the United States and its allies. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A North Korean takes photographs onboard the Mangyongbong 92. The ethnic Koreans who donated the ferry had usemore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 Tuesday
A North Korean takes photographs onboard the Mangyongbong 92. The ethnic Koreans who donated the ferry had used it to travel between Japan and North Korea, sending money and other resources back to North. However, Japan barred the ship from its waters in 2006 in response to a long-range missile test by the North, resulting in a sharp fall in trade, remittances and other exchanges. The ferry had also been suspected by Japan and others of being used to smuggle parts for Pyongyang's illicit nuclear and missile programmes. North Korea's state media has rejected the smuggling accusations as a plot to "justify the hostile policy" of the United States and its allies. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
12 / 20
Crew members of the Mangyongbong 92 are seen onboard at Mukjo port in Donghae. "The conservative media and persons claimed that the use of 'Mangyongbong-92' ... during the Olympic period falls foul of the 'independent sanctions' by the U.S. and South Korea," the official KCNA news agency said last month, when the two Koreas were holding talks on the North's participation in the Games. "This represents the unpleasant and uneasy mind of the U.S. and the South Korean conservative forces displeased with the trend for the improvement of the north-south relations created after entering the new year," it said. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool

Crew members of the Mangyongbong 92 are seen onboard at Mukjo port in Donghae. "The conservative media and permore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 Tuesday
Crew members of the Mangyongbong 92 are seen onboard at Mukjo port in Donghae. "The conservative media and persons claimed that the use of 'Mangyongbong-92' ... during the Olympic period falls foul of the 'independent sanctions' by the U.S. and South Korea," the official KCNA news agency said last month, when the two Koreas were holding talks on the North's participation in the Games. "This represents the unpleasant and uneasy mind of the U.S. and the South Korean conservative forces displeased with the trend for the improvement of the north-south relations created after entering the new year," it said. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
Close
13 / 20
Members of a conservative civic group attend an anti-North Korea protest at a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Members of a conservative civic group attend an anti-North Korea protest at a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Honmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 Tuesday
Members of a conservative civic group attend an anti-North Korea protest at a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
14 / 20
Crew members of the Mangyongbong 92 look out the window at Mukjo port in Donghae. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool

Crew members of the Mangyongbong 92 look out the window at Mukjo port in Donghae. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 Tuesday
Crew members of the Mangyongbong 92 look out the window at Mukjo port in Donghae. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
Close
15 / 20
Members of a conservative civic group attend an anti-North Korea protest at a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Members of a conservative civic group attend an anti-North Korea protest at a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Honmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 Tuesday
Members of a conservative civic group attend an anti-North Korea protest at a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
16 / 20
The Mangyongbong 92 arrives at Mukjo port in Donghae. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool

The Mangyongbong 92 arrives at Mukjo port in Donghae. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 Tuesday
The Mangyongbong 92 arrives at Mukjo port in Donghae. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
Close
17 / 20
A member of a conservative civic group holds up a defaced portrait of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as the Mangyongbong 92 approaches a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A member of a conservative civic group holds up a defaced portrait of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as the Mmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 Tuesday
A member of a conservative civic group holds up a defaced portrait of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as the Mangyongbong 92 approaches a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
18 / 20
Members of a conservative civic group attend an anti-North Korea protest at a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Members of a conservative civic group attend an anti-North Korea protest at a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Honmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 Tuesday
Members of a conservative civic group attend an anti-North Korea protest at a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
19 / 20
The Mangyongbong 92 approaches a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The Mangyongbong 92 approaches a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 2月 6日 Tuesday
The Mangyongbong 92 approaches a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Barred from Libyan ghost city

Barred from Libyan ghost city

次のスライドショー

Barred from Libyan ghost city

Barred from Libyan ghost city

More than six years after they were forced to leave their homes in the civil war that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, tens of thousands of residents of Tawergha are...

6:00am JST
Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Nearly 200 victims gave horrifying testimony about decades of abuse from the disgraced USA Gymnastics team doctor, who will serve an effective life sentence...

3:35am JST
Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

The United Nations called on Tuesday for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed...

2:50am JST
Singapore Airshow

Singapore Airshow

Highlights from the Singapore Airshow.

2:15am JST

その他のスライドショー

Debut launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Debut launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy

A new SpaceX jumbo rocket in line to become the world's most powerful launch vehicle in operation blasts off from Florida in its debut test launch.

Barred from Libyan ghost city

Barred from Libyan ghost city

More than six years after they were forced to leave their homes in the civil war that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, tens of thousands of residents of Tawergha are still living in a temporary camp in Benghazi.

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Nearly 200 victims gave horrifying testimony about decades of abuse from the disgraced USA Gymnastics team doctor, who will serve an effective life sentence after three convictions.

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

The United Nations called on Tuesday for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.

Singapore Airshow

Singapore Airshow

Highlights from the Singapore Airshow.

Back to hockey's roots

Back to hockey's roots

In Minneapolis, 2,500 amateur players take to the frozen surface of Lake Nokomis for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championship in a celebration of a childhood joy for millions of players.

Israel begins deporting African migrants

Israel begins deporting African migrants

Israel starts handing out notices to 20,000 male African migrants giving them two months to leave the country or risk being thrown in jail.

Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.

Pitch invaders

Pitch invaders

When fans run onto the sports field.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング