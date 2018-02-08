エディション:
写真 | 2018年 02月 8日 23:40 JST

North Korean orchestra serenades South

The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
A North Korean operator works on as the North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra prepares to perform. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A North Korean operator works on as the North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra prepares to perform. REUTERS/Kim Hmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
A North Korean operator works on as the North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra prepares to perform. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
Reuters / 2018年 2月 8日 Thursday
