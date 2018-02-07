エディション:
日本
写真 | 2018年 02月 8日 06:15 JST

North Korea's cheer squad

Members of North Korean 229-member cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7, 2018. They were among a group of 280 North Koreans who arrived in South Korea, one of the largest peacetime crossings of the inter-Korean border, to spur on athletes from the two sides at the Winter Olympics. Yonhap via REUTERS

Members of North Korean 229-member cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expremore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Members of North Korean 229-member cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7, 2018. They were among a group of 280 North Koreans who arrived in South Korea, one of the largest peacetime crossings of the inter-Korean border, to spur on athletes from the two sides at the Winter Olympics. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
1 / 16
Members of the North Korean cheering squad wait to use a toilet at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Members of the North Korean cheering squad wait to use a toilet at a ladies' room at an expressway service aremore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Members of the North Korean cheering squad wait to use a toilet at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
2 / 16
North Korean cheering squads wave upon their arrival at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool

North Korean cheering squads wave upon their arrival at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
North Korean cheering squads wave upon their arrival at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool
Close
3 / 16
Members of the North Korean cheering squad are seen at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Members of the North Korean cheering squad are seen at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yomore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Members of the North Korean cheering squad are seen at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
4 / 16
Members of the North Korean cheering squad walk at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Members of the North Korean cheering squad walk at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhapmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Members of the North Korean cheering squad walk at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
5 / 16
Members of the North Korean cheering squad walk at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Members of the North Korean cheering squad walk at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhapmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Members of the North Korean cheering squad walk at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
6 / 16
Members of the North Korean cheering squad arrive at a hotel in Inje, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Members of the North Korean cheering squad arrive at a hotel in Inje, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Members of the North Korean cheering squad arrive at a hotel in Inje, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
7 / 16
Members of the North Korean cheering squad arrive at a hotel in Inje, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Members of the North Korean cheering squad arrive at a hotel in Inje, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Members of the North Korean cheering squad arrive at a hotel in Inje, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
8 / 16
Members of the North Korean cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Members of the North Korean cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway smore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Members of the North Korean cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
9 / 16
Members of the North Korean cheering squad arrive at a hotel in Inje, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Members of the North Korean cheering squad arrive at a hotel in Inje, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Members of the North Korean cheering squad arrive at a hotel in Inje, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
10 / 16
Members of the North Korean cheering squad are seen at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Members of the North Korean cheering squad are seen at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeonmore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Members of the North Korean cheering squad are seen at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
11 / 16
South Korean people take photographs of members of the North Korean cheering squad at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

South Korean people take photographs of members of the North Korean cheering squad at an expressway service armore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
South Korean people take photographs of members of the North Korean cheering squad at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
12 / 16
North Korean cheering squads carry suitcases upon their arrival at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool

North Korean cheering squads carry suitcases upon their arrival at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitamore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
North Korean cheering squads carry suitcases upon their arrival at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool
Close
13 / 16
Members of the North Korean cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Members of the North Korean cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway smore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Members of the North Korean cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
14 / 16
North Korean cheering squads arrive at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool

North Korean cheering squads arrive at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Komore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
North Korean cheering squads arrive at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool
Close
15 / 16
North Korean cheering squads arrive at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool

North Korean cheering squads arrive at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Komore

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
North Korean cheering squads arrive at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool
Close
16 / 16
もう一度見る
次を見る
North Korean orchestra sails into South

North Korean orchestra sails into South

次のスライドショー

North Korean orchestra sails into South

North Korean orchestra sails into South

The Mangyongbong 92, a ferry once suspected of transporting parts for Pyongyang's missile program, arrives in Mukho, South Korea carrying a 140-strong orchestra...

2018年 02月 8日
Debut launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Debut launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy

A new SpaceX jumbo rocket in line to become the world's most powerful launch vehicle in operation blasts off from Florida in its debut test launch.

2018年 02月 7日
Barred from Libyan ghost city

Barred from Libyan ghost city

More than six years after they were forced to leave their homes in the civil war that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, tens of thousands of residents of Tawergha are...

2018年 02月 7日
Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Nearly 200 victims gave horrifying testimony about decades of abuse from the disgraced USA Gymnastics team doctor, who will serve an effective life sentence...

2018年 02月 7日

その他のスライドショー

Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

Preparing for Pyeongchang

Preparing for Pyeongchang

Athletes train at the Pyeongchang Olympic venues on the eve of the opening ceremony.

North Korean orchestra serenades South

North Korean orchestra serenades South

A 137-strong North Korean orchestra performs in Gangneung, the first performance by North Koreans in the South since 2000.

Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city

Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city

Scores of aftershocks hamper rescue efforts as emergency personnel comb through collapsed buildings in search of survivors.

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

The United Nations called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.

Military parades around the world

Military parades around the world

A look at countries that hold military marches, as President Donald Trump reportedly orders officials to plan a military parade in Washington similar to France's Bastille Day parade.

Counting the animals

Counting the animals

The Zoological Society of London Zoo holds its annual animal count.

Inside the Pyeongchang Olympic village

Inside the Pyeongchang Olympic village

Almost 3,000 competing athletes will call the Olympic village home during the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング