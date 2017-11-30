エディション:
North Korea's latest missile test

A view of the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15 that was successfully launched, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 30, 2017. North Korea said it successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday in a "breakthrough" that puts the U.S. mainland within range of its nuclear weapons whose warheads could withstand re-entry to the Earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/KCNA

A view of the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15 that was successfully launched, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 30, 2017. North Korea said it successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday in a "breakthrough" that puts the U.S. mainland within range of its nuclear weapons whose warheads could withstand re-entry to the Earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is seen as the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15 was successfully launched. North Korea's first missile test since mid-September came a week after U.S. President Donald Trump put North Korea back on a U.S. list of countries it says support terrorism, allowing it to impose more sanctions. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is seen as the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15 was successfully launched. North Korea's first missile test since mid-September came a week after U.S. President Donald Trump put North Korea back on a U.S. list of countries it says support terrorism, allowing it to impose more sanctions. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un is seen as the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15 was successfully launched. "After watching the successful launch of the new type ICBM Hwasong-15, Kim Jong Un declared with pride that now we have finally realized the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force, the cause of building a rocket power," according to a statement read by a television presenter. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un is seen as the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15 was successfully launched. "After watching the successful launch of the new type ICBM Hwasong-15, Kim Jong Un declared with pride that now we have finally realized the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force, the cause of building a rocket power," according to a statement read by a television presenter. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea said the new missile reached an altitude of about 4,475 km (2,780 miles) - more than 10 times the height of the International Space Station - and flew 950 km (590 miles) during its 53-minute flight. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korea said the new missile reached an altitude of about 4,475 km (2,780 miles) - more than 10 times the height of the International Space Station - and flew 950 km (590 miles) during its 53-minute flight. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un is seen as the Hwasong-15 was successfully launched. Kim personally guided the missile test and said the new launcher was "impeccable," state media said. He described the new vehicle as a "breakthrough." North Korea also described itself as a "responsible nuclear power," saying its strategic weapons were developed to defend itself from "the U.S. imperialists' nuclear blackmail policy and nuclear threat." REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un is seen as the Hwasong-15 was successfully launched. Kim personally guided the missile test and said the new launcher was "impeccable," state media said. He described the new vehicle as a "breakthrough." North Korea also described itself as a "responsible nuclear power," saying its strategic weapons were developed to defend itself from "the U.S. imperialists' nuclear blackmail policy and nuclear threat." REUTERS/KCNA
A view of the Hwasong-15's test. State media said the missile was launched from a newly developed vehicle and that the warhead could withstand the pressure of re-entering the atmosphere. REUTERS/KCNA

A view of the Hwasong-15's test. State media said the missile was launched from a newly developed vehicle and that the warhead could withstand the pressure of re-entering the atmosphere. REUTERS/KCNA
A view of the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15. Many nuclear experts say the North has yet to prove it has mastered all technical hurdles, including the ability to deliver a heavy nuclear warhead reliably atop an ICBM, but it was likely that it soon would. REUTERS/KCNA

A view of the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15. Many nuclear experts say the North has yet to prove it has mastered all technical hurdles, including the ability to deliver a heavy nuclear warhead reliably atop an ICBM, but it was likely that it soon would. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un is seen as the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15 was successfully launched. U.S., Japanese and South Korean officials all agreed the missile, which landed within Japan's exclusive economic zone, was likely an ICBM. The test did not pose a threat to the United States, its territories or allies, the Pentagon said. �It went higher, frankly, than any previous shot they�ve taken, a research and development effort on their part to continue building ballistic missiles that can threaten everywhere in the world, basically," U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told reporters at the White House. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un is seen as the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15 was successfully launched. U.S., Japanese and South Korean officials all agreed the missile, which landed within Japan's exclusive economic zone, was likely an ICBM. The test did not pose a threat to the United States, its territories or allies, the Pentagon said. �It went higher, frankly, than any previous shot they�ve taken, a research and development effort on their part to continue building ballistic missiles that can threaten everywhere in the world, basically," U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told reporters at the White House. REUTERS/KCNA
