写真 | 2018年 02月 13日 05:10 JST

North Korea's Olympic cheer squad

North Korea's cheer squad wave the unification flag as Korea plays Switzerland in women's hockey. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / 2018年 2月 11日 Sunday
Fans from North Korea cheer on as Korea plays Sweden. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
North Korean cheering squads wave upon their arrival at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, February 7. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
A member of North Korea's cheering squad look in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
An ice resurfacer drives past as Korea played Sweden. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
North Korea's cheer squad as Switzerland plays Korea. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2018年 2月 10日 Saturday
North Korea's cheer squad hold masks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2018年 2月 11日 Sunday
Fans from North Korea wave flags as Korea plays Sweden. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Members of the North Korean cheering squad wait to use a toilet at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Waving flags as Korea plays Korea plays Sweden. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Members of the North Korean cheering squad arrive at a hotel in Inje, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Members of the North Korean cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
Members of the North Korean cheering squad are seen at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 Wednesday
