Northern Ireland hidden in fog
A man takes a picture of heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People cross a road in front of a truck in heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A man walks past a boat through heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Seabirds fly through heavy fog at the Titanic docks in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The Titanic building is seen through heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People walk through heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People walk through heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A man walks through heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A man walks past trees in heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People walk through heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A seagull flies past boats moored at the Titanic quarter in heavy fog in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
次のスライドショー
No Pants Subway Ride
Riding the subway without pants during the annual No Pants Subway Ride.
Top Google searches of 2017
The ten most searched people and events last year.
Along the Korean DMZ
Scenes from the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.
その他のスライドショー
Dakar Rally 2018
Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.
Flooding and mudslides hit Southern California
Rescue personnel continued searching for victims where mudslides slammed into homes, covered highways and swept away vehicles.
Venezuela's empty shelves
Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Air strikes in rebel-held Damascus
The aftermath of recent air strikes in besieged areas of the Syrian capital.
North and South Korea hold rare talks
South Korea and North Korea hold the first talks between the neighbors in two years at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.
Golden Globe Awards
Highlights from the Golden Globe Awards.