写真 | 2017年 09月 14日 03:21 JST

Oil spill off Greek island

Oil that leaked from a small oil tanker that sank on Sunday is seen on a beach on Salamina island, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
Two workers stand on a beach covered with oil that leaked from a small oil tanker that sank on September 10 off the shores of Salamina island, in Piraeus, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 9月 14日 Thursday
Oil that leaked from a small oil tanker that sank on September 10 off the shores of Salamina island, is seen at a beach at the suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 9月 14日 Thursday
Oil that leaked from a small oil tanker that sank on a beach on Salamina island, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
A bird covered in oil that leaked from a small oil tanker tries to stay afloat near the shores of Salamina island, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
Locals look at a beach covered with oil that leaked from a small oil tanker that sank on September 10 off the shores of Salamina island, at the suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 9月 14日 Thursday
Rocks covered with oil on Salamina island. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
Oil on Salamina island. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
A beach is seen covered with oil on Salamina island. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
Oil that leaked from a small oil tanker on Salamina island. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
