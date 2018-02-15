Olympic wipeouts
Patricia Mangan of the U.S. crashes during the giant Slalom. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Vanessa James falls while performing with Morgan Cipres of France. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Roberto Pukitis of Latvia, J.R. Celski of the U.S. and Pavel Sitnikov, Olympic athlete from Russia, react...more
Unidentified freestyle skier of Japan crashes during training. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Matthias Mayer of Austria crashes into media personnel during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine...more
Emily Arthur of Australia crashes while competing in the Women's Halfpipe Snowboarding Finals. ...more
Anastasia Bryzgalova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, trips over the stone during the Curling Mixed Doubles...more
Nicole Schott of Germany falls during the Figure Skating Team Event. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Han Tianyu of China crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/John Sibley
Denis Spitsov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, Andrey Larkov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, and Simen...more
Philippe Marquis of Canada falls during the Men's Moguls Final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Pavel Sitnikov, Olympic athlete from Russia, J.R. Celski of the U.S., Roberto Pukitis of Latvia fall during...more
Matthias Mayer of Austria crashes during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined....more
Wu Dajing of China crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Semifinal. REUTERS/John...more
Torgeir Bergrem of Norway crashes during the Men's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ryosuke Sakazume of Japan crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1000m. REUTERS/John Sibley
Sandor Liu Shaolin of Hungary falls between Thibaut Fauconnet of France and John-Henry Krueger of the U.S....more
Samuel Girard of Canada falls behind Sjinkie Knegt of Netherlands during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's...more
Yuto Totsuka of Japan crashes on the lip of the halfpipe. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Marcel Hirscher of Austria competes during the Men's Slalom part of the Men's Alpine Combined. REUTERS/Mike...more
Jamie Macdonald of Canada looks on after crashing during the Short Track Speed Skating Women's 500m. ...more
Patricia Mangan of the U.S. crashes during Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Han Tianyu of China and Yuri Confortola of Italy fall during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m. ...more
Yuri Confortola of Italy crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m. REUTERS/John Sibley
Pavel Trikichev, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, receives help after crashing during the Men's Downhill part...more
Denis Spitsov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, Andrey Larkov, an Olympic athlete from Russia, and Simen...more
Yuka Fujimori of Japan crashes during the Women's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jens Maurits Alley of Belgium crashes during the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1500m Semifinal. ...more
See Yi-ra of South Korea and Andy Jung of Australia in action, as Samuel Girard of Canada crashes during the...more
