Olympics for Seniors
A participant reacts after crossing the finishing line of the steeplechase event during the "Olympics for Senimore
A participant is pushed by an assistant as they take part in the 4x25 metres relay. More than 130 residents ofmore
A participant takes part in the javelin throw event. In line with Olympic founder Baron Pierre de Coubertin's more
A participant takes part in the wool ball shot put event. Brussels and "A Travers les Arts", an organization wmore
Participants are pushed by assistants as they take part in the 4x25 metres relay. "Happiness has every age" wamore
A participant attends the "Olympics for Seniors" event. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A participant takes part in the wool ball shot put event. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A participant takes part in the 4x25 metres relay. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A participant sits in a wheelchair as he takes part in the javelin throw event. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A participant is pushed by an assistant as they take part in the 4x25 metres relay. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A participant takes part in the wool ball shot put event. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Participants wait for the start of the 4x25 metres relay. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A participant sits in a wheelchair as she takes part in the steeplechase event. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A participant attends the "Olympics for Seniors" event. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
