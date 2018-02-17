On the sidelines in Pyeongchang
A coach from the U.S. team sits on a tree as he prepares to film the Women�s Super-G February 17, 2018....more
A venue worker watches through the curtain as Brendan Kerry of Australia competes February 17, 2018....more
Venue photo assistant Jihyun Kim escorts photographers following a victory ceremony at the Alpensia Biathlon...more
A bus driver is reflected in a mirror while the biathlon is broadcast on television in Pyeongchang, South...more
A server works in a restaurant outside the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Park in Gangneung, South Korea,...more
The Olympic cauldron is seen through a window of a portable toilet at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in...more
A rail camera films a medal ceremony at the Medals Plaza in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 14, 2018. ...more
A family gets their photograph taken by a robot inside the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics Gangneung Hockey...more
Media members ride a karaoke bus to a venue February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A sign points the way to the media center February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A fan sits next to Soohorang, the Olympic mascot, at the Olympic Sliding Centre February 12, 2018....more
An armoured vehicle of the South Korean police stands in front of the International Broadcasting Center (IBC)...more
Security personnel react during windy weather at the Gangneung Olympic Park February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Phil...more
Firefighters remove a fridge in a food stall that was blown over by the wind at the Gangneung Olympic Park...more
A policeman is seen throughout a chalet window in a hospitality village at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, South...more
Photographers wait for the competition to resume during the Pairs Skating short program competition February...more
A television camerawoman diagrams the action during the Pairs Skating short program February 14, 2018....more
The equipment of a news photographer is pictured in his room at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games,...more
Lan cables are seen at a venue media center near the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang, South Korea,...more
Volunteers watch from the topmost row as the men's ice hockey team from Germany practices at the PyeongChang...more
Photographers wait for the start of the Women�s 500m Short Track Speed Skating Semifinal February 13, 2018....more
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 8
Highlights from day eight of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
