写真 | 2017年 06月 8日 05:55 JST

On the UK campaign trail

Workers in protective equipment are reflected in the window of a betting shop with a display inviting customers to place bets on tbe result of the general election with images of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, in London. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 Wednesday
Prime Minister Theresa May visits Atherley Bowling Club during an election campaign visit in Southampton. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 Wednesday
Jeremy Corbyn speaks at an election campaign event in Harrow. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
A woman looks at a poster ahead of the forthcoming general election in south London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 Wednesday
Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign event in Solihull. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn holds a red rose after a rally in Glasgow. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 Wednesday
A man runs past a vote Labour sign with pictures of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, as well as the ruling Conservative Party's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
A Labour Party supporter tries to place his placard in front of a Conservative Party supporter outside a campaign event attended by Prime Minister Theresa May in Norwich. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 Wednesday
Supporters hold placards ahead of the arrival of Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, for an election rally in Runcorn. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 Wednesday
Supporters and their children wait to see Jeremy Corbyn speak in Watford. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip visit Smithfield Market in London. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 Wednesday
Prime Minister Theresa May gives an election campaign speech to Conservative Party supporters in Norwich. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 Wednesday
A woman wears tights showing the face of Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, at a campaign rally in Birmingham. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 Wednesday
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits a bakery during an election campaign visit to Fleetwood. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party attends an election event in Blyth. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May works on her campaign bus as it travels through Staffordshire. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party makes an election campaign visit to Derwentside College in Durham. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May drinks tea during an election campaign visit to Horsfields Nursery in Silkstone, South Yorkshire. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 3日 Saturday
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as she speaks at an election campaign event at Pride Park Stadium in Derby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 Friday
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, meets laboratory staff during a tour of the Innovation Centre in York. REUTERS/Anna Gowthorpe/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 Friday
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets Carl Hatton who works on the fishing vessel Avon Valley as she visits the Plymouth fisheries in Plymouth. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 Wednesday
A woman embraces Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, at a campaign event in Reading. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 5月 31日 Wednesday
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas, Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood, Interior Minister Amber Rudd, UKIP leader Paul Nuttall, SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson and moderator Mishal Husain attend the BBC's live televised general election debate in Cambridge. Jeff Overs/BBC Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 Thursday
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, poses with a dog named Scrappy-doo, as he campaigns in Southall, London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 Friday
Prime Minister Theresa May appears on a joint Channel 4 and Sky News general election programme recorded at Sky studios in Osterley, west London. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 30日 Tuesday
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour party, defends in goal during a campaign visit to Hackney Marshes Football Pitches, in London. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 27日 Saturday
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, hugs a supporter at a campaign event in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 Saturday
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets the Nishkam Trust leadership team and pupils of Nishkam Primary School in Birmingham. REUTERS/ Dan Kitwood/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
A man films Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, on his mobile phone as he speaks at a campaign event in Leeds. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, poses for selfies at a campaign event in Leeds. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 Wednesday
A supporter of Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, holds up a Doctor Who Dalek cardboard cut out featuring a picture of Prime Minister Theresa May at a campaign event in York. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 Wednesday
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, reacts as he gets on a bus after a campaign event in Leeds, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 Wednesday
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May has a drink as she chats with youth activists during a visit to the Young Minds mental health charity in London. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 11日 Thursday
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, watches local candidate Anneliese Dodds' children play on the swings in a playground during a campaign stop in Oxford. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 Friday
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May enjoys some chips during a campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, poses for a selfie as he campaigns in Bedford. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 5月 3日 Wednesday
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to speak to the media outside 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, campaigns in Bedford. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 5月 3日 Wednesday
Britain's�Prime Minister Theresa May chats to a worker during a visit to a steel works in Newport, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, campaigns with local Labour councillor Satvir Kaur in Southampton. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to supporters at a campaign event at Shine Centre in Leeds, Britain. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 Friday
Jeremy Corbyn the leader of Britain's opposition Labour party speaks to a crowd of supporters on the common at Whitchurch, Cardiff, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / 2017年 4月 22日 Saturday
