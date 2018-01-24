エディション:
日本
写真 | 2018年 01月 24日 10:39 JST

Oscar nominees

Best Actress: Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water. REUTERS/David McNew

Best Actress: Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / 2017年 11月 16日 Thursday
Best Actress: Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
1 / 34
Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 Monday
Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 34
Best Actress: Margot Robbie, I, Tonya. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best Actress: Margot Robbie, I, Tonya. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 8日 Monday
Best Actress: Margot Robbie, I, Tonya. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 34
Best Actress: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Best Actress: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 Monday
Best Actress: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 34
Best Actress: Meryl Streep, The Post. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Best Actress: Meryl Streep, The Post. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日 Wednesday
Best Actress: Meryl Streep, The Post. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 34
Best Actor: Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Best Actor: Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日 Wednesday
Best Actor: Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 34
Best Actor: Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Best Actor: Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2013年 2月 11日 Monday
Best Actor: Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
7 / 34
Best Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Best Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日 Wednesday
Best Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 34
Best Actor: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Best Actor: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / 2017年 12月 12日 Tuesday
Best Actor: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Close
9 / 34
Best Actor: Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best Actor: Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 Tuesday
Best Actor: Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 34
Best Supporting Actress: Mary J. Blige, Mudbound. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best Supporting Actress: Mary J. Blige, Mudbound. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 Friday
Best Supporting Actress: Mary J. Blige, Mudbound. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 34
Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, I, Tonya. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, I, Tonya. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / 2018年 1月 12日 Friday
Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, I, Tonya. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Close
12 / 34
Best Supporting Actress: Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Best Supporting Actress: Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2016年 4月 4日 Monday
Best Supporting Actress: Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
13 / 34
Best Supporting Actress: Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Best Supporting Actress: Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 Monday
Best Supporting Actress: Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
Close
14 / 34
Best Supporting Actress: Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Best Supporting Actress: Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 8月 31日 Thursday
Best Supporting Actress: Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
15 / 34
Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日 Wednesday
Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 34
Best Supporting Actor: Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best Supporting Actor: Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 Wednesday
Best Supporting Actor: Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
17 / 34
Best Supporting Actor: Richard Jenkins, The Shape Of Water. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Best Supporting Actor: Richard Jenkins, The Shape Of Water. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
Best Supporting Actor: Richard Jenkins, The Shape Of Water. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
18 / 34
Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 12月 19日 Tuesday
Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
19 / 34
Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 11月 12日 Sunday
Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
20 / 34
Best Picture: Call Me By Your Name. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Best Picture: Call Me By Your Name. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / 2017年 11月 11日 Saturday
Best Picture: Call Me By Your Name. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
21 / 34
Best Picture: Darkest Hour. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Best Picture: Darkest Hour. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 11月 20日 Monday
Best Picture: Darkest Hour. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
22 / 34
Best Picture: Dunkirk. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Best Picture: Dunkirk. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
Best Picture: Dunkirk. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
23 / 34
Best Picture: Get Out. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best Picture: Get Out. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 12日 Friday
Best Picture: Get Out. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
24 / 34
Best Picture: Lady Bird. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Best Picture: Lady Bird. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 Monday
Best Picture: Lady Bird. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Close
25 / 34
Best Picture: Phantom Thread. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best Picture: Phantom Thread. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2012年 11月 9日 Friday
Best Picture: Phantom Thread. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
26 / 34
Best Picture: The Post. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best Picture: The Post. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 24日 Wednesday
Best Picture: The Post. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
27 / 34
Best Picture: The Shape of Water. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Best Picture: The Shape of Water. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / 2018年 1月 12日 Friday
Best Picture: The Shape of Water. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Close
28 / 34
Best Picture: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Best Picture: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 9月 4日 Monday
Best Picture: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
29 / 34
Best Director: Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Best Director: Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / 2015年 1月 10日 Saturday
Best Director: Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
30 / 34
Best Director: Jordan Peele, Get Out. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Best Director: Jordan Peele, Get Out. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Best Director: Jordan Peele, Get Out. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
31 / 34
Best Director: Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Best Director: Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / 2018年 1月 21日 Sunday
Best Director: Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
32 / 34
Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / 2012年 9月 1日 Saturday
Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
33 / 34
Best Director: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Best Director: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 8月 31日 Thursday
Best Director: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
34 / 34
もう一度見る
次を見る
Minnie Mouse gets a star

Minnie Mouse gets a star

次のスライドショー

Minnie Mouse gets a star

Minnie Mouse gets a star

Disney character Minnie Mouse is awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

2018年 01月 23日
Japan's

Japan's "Virtual Currency Girls"

Japan's newest idol group wear cryptocurrency-themed masks.

2018年 01月 13日
Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere

The red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of the latest Star Wars film.

2017年 12月 12日
Pictures of the year: Fashion

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Our top fashion photos from the past year.

2017年 12月 8日

その他のスライドショー

North Korean athletes arrive in South

North Korean athletes arrive in South

North Korea's ice hockey team arrives in South Korea to form a unified women's team with their southern counterparts at next month's Winter Olympics.

Cloned creatures

Cloned creatures

A look at cloned animals through the years, from Dolly the sheep to Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua the long-tailed macaques.

Turin's Olympic village houses migrants

Turin's Olympic village houses migrants

In the Italian city of Turin more than 1,000 impoverished African migrants huddle in rooms built to house 300 competitors at the 2006 Winter Olympics.

Inside Davos

Inside Davos

Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.

Paris under water

Paris under water

Parts of Paris are submerged as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Thousands flee erupting volcano

The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for molesting young female gymnasts, following days of wrenching testimony from about 160 of his victims, including Olympic medalists.

Haute Couture week in Paris

Haute Couture week in Paris

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

Best of Australian Open

Best of Australian Open

Highlights as the top seeds face off in Melbourne.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング