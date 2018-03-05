Oscars after-parties
Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Christopher Walken at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Frances McDormand at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mira Sorvino (L) and Ashley Judd at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best Supporting Actress winner Allison Janney at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Frances McDormand and Gal Gadot. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sam Rockwell and Mahershala Ali at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kobe Bryant, holding Oscar for Best Animated Short Film Award for "Dear Basketball," and Danny Glover at the...more
Leslie Bibb, Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Guillermo del Toro watches as one of his awards is engraved. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gabrielle Carteris hold a lunchbox at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Ava DuVernay. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best Animated Short Film winner Kobe Bryant and Mary J. Blige at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Isla Fisher and her husband actor Sacha Baron Cohen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jenna Dewan Tatum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Angela Bassett. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Emmanuelle Chriqui. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Elizabeth Banks. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Halle Berry. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Emily Ratajkowski and new husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Olivia Wilde. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Sof�a Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Patricia Clarkson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Constance Wu. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Emily Blunt. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Salma Hayek. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Danai Gurira, actress from Black Panther. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Mark Hamill with daughter Chelsea Hamill. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Aaron Paul Parsekian and his wife Lauren Parsekian. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Terry Crews and his wife Rebecca King-Crews. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Actor Jared Leto jokes around with a friend. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Donald Sutherland. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rapper P. Diddy and model Naomi Campbell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Mindy Kaling and actor BJ Novak. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Donald Glover at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Monica Lewinsky at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Director Spike Lee and his wife Tonya Lewis Lee at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Jon Hamm at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Amy Adams her husband Darren Le Gallo at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Angelica Huston and James Jagger at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Lena Waithe at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actresses Sarah Paulson (L) and Holland Taylor at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Sarah Murdoch and husband Lachlan Murdoch, son of News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch, at the Vanity Fair...more
