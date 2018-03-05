エディション:
写真 | 2018年 03月 6日 05:25 JST

Oscars after-parties

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Christopher Walken at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Frances McDormand at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Mira Sorvino (L) and Ashley Judd at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Best Supporting Actress winner Allison Janney at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Frances McDormand and Gal Gadot. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Sam Rockwell and Mahershala Ali at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Kobe Bryant, holding Oscar for Best Animated Short Film Award for "Dear Basketball," and Danny Glover at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Leslie Bibb, Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Singer Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Guillermo del Toro watches as one of his awards is engraved. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Gabrielle Carteris hold a lunchbox at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Director Ava DuVernay. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Best Animated Short Film winner Kobe Bryant and Mary J. Blige at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Actress Isla Fisher and her husband actor Sacha Baron Cohen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Jenna Dewan Tatum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Actress Angela Bassett. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Actress Emmanuelle Chriqui. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Actress Elizabeth Banks. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Actress Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Actress Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Actress Halle Berry. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Emily Ratajkowski and new husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Actress Olivia Wilde. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Actress Sof�a Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Actress Patricia Clarkson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Actress Constance Wu. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Emily Blunt. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Actress Salma Hayek. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Danai Gurira, actress from Black Panther. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Actor Mark Hamill with daughter Chelsea Hamill. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Aaron Paul Parsekian and his wife Lauren Parsekian. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Terry Crews and his wife Rebecca King-Crews. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Actor Jared Leto jokes around with a friend. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Actor Donald Sutherland. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Rapper P. Diddy and model Naomi Campbell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Actress Mindy Kaling and actor BJ Novak. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Actor Donald Glover at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Monica Lewinsky at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Director Spike Lee and his wife Tonya Lewis Lee at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Actor Jon Hamm at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Actress Amy Adams her husband Darren Le Gallo at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Angelica Huston and James Jagger at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Actress Lena Waithe at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Actresses Sarah Paulson (L) and Holland Taylor at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
Actress Sarah Murdoch and husband Lachlan Murdoch, son of News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch, at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 Monday
