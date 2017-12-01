Our most popular Instagram photos
A rare white moose is seen in Gunnarskog, Varmland, Sweden July 31. TT News Agency/Tommy Pedersen via REUTmore
Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 17. REUTERS/Saumya more
An army dog stands up as retiring soldiers salute their guard post before retirement in Suqian, Jiangsu provinmore
A jet plane flies by the total solar eclipse in Guernsey, Wyoming, August 21. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A passenger plane, with a full harvest moon seen behind, makes its final landing approach towards Heathrow Airmore
Former President Barack Obama sits on a boat during a kite surfing outing with British businessman Richard Bramore
Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", nemore
Hosne Ara, 4, a Rohingya refugee who fled Myanmar, listens to children singing at a children's centre in the Kmore
A total solar eclipse is photographed from atop Carroll Rim Trail at Painted Hills, a unit of the John Day Fosmore
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces at the fence of an air base while rallying against Venezuela's Pmore
A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled her home, cries during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militamore
A nearly full moon rises over the Temple of Poseidon, the ancient Greek god of the seas, in Cape Sounion, eastmore
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Irmore
People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trumore
Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in more
A composite image of 21 separate photographs taken with a single fixed camera shows the solar eclipse as it crmore
Tom Morgan, from Bristol-based company The Adventurists, flies in a chair with large party balloons tied to itmore
People climb after jumping off a bridge, which has a height of 30 meters, in Hortolandia, Brazil, October 22. more
Switzerland's Roger Federer holds up the trophy after winning his men's singles final match against Spain's Ramore
A foreign activist argues with an Israeli soldier during a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron February 24more
A DC-10 aircraft drops fire retardant on a wind-driven wildfire in Orange, California, October 9. REUTERS/Mikemore
Ammar Hammasho from Syria, who lives in Cyprus, kisses his children who arrived at the refugee camp in Kokkinomore
An airplane of German air carrier Lufthansa passes the moon over Frankfurt, Germany, April 9. REUTERS/Kai Pfafmore
British Military Working Dog Mali poses for a photograph with his handler, Cpl. Daniel Hatley, after receivingmore
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, (R), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, smoke more
A streaker is chased by a steward after invading the track during the World Athletics Championships in London,more
A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandongmore
The first wave of runners makes their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the start of the New Yorkmore
A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China April more
A crescent moon is seen behind the lit Temple of Parthenon atop the ancient Acropolis hill in central Athens, more
A visitor wearing a T. rex costume uses the lavatory at the London Comic Con, at the ExCel exhibition center imore
