Painted bodies
A model performs on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhamore
A model performs on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhamore
A model performs on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhamore
A model performs on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhamore
Models perform on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhardmore
A model is seen during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. Rmore
An artist airbrushes a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leomore
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. Rmore
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. Rmore
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. Rmore
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. Rmore
A model is seen during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. Rmore
An artist touches eye lashes on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. more
An artists hand is seen during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhardmore
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. Rmore
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. Rmore
次のスライドショー
The long journey to school
Children overcome great obstacles as they make their way to school.
Chinese opera revisits Long March
An opera telling the story of the Red Army's long march in 1935, will have its premiere soon as China marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese...
Inside Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled district
Assad's government trumpeted the defeat of rebels in Aleppo as his greatest victory of the war so far, the return of state control to a city that was once the...
Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes
The village of Berich, which was flooded in 1914, appears on the banks of the Edersee reservoir in Germany during low levels of water.
その他のスライドショー
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.