写真 | 2017年 07月 31日 22:15 JST

Painted bodies

A model performs on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A model performs on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
A model performs on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A model performs on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A model performs on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
A model performs on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A model performs on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A model performs on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
A model performs on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A model performs on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A model performs on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
A model performs on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Models perform on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Models perform on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhardmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
Models perform on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A model is seen during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A model is seen during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 Friday
A model is seen during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 Friday
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An artist airbrushes a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

An artist airbrushes a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leomore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 Friday
An artist airbrushes a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 Friday
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 Friday
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 Friday
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 Friday
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A model is seen during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A model is seen during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 Friday
A model is seen during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 Friday
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An artist touches eye lashes on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

An artist touches eye lashes on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 Friday
An artist touches eye lashes on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An artists hand is seen during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

An artists hand is seen during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhardmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 Friday
An artists hand is seen during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 Friday
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 Friday
An artist touches up makeup on a model during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
