Paralympics opening ceremony
A light sculpture is seen during the opening ceremony. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters
Athletes carry the Paralympics Torch during the opening ceremony for Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics at...more
Artists perform during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Jong Hyon Kim of North Korea carries the national flag during the opening ceremony. OIS/IOC/Simon...more
Athletes pass the Paralympics Torch during the opening ceremony. OIS/IOC/Simon Burty/Handout via Reuters
Artists perform during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Flag bearers enter with the flag of South Korea during the opening ceremony. OIS/IOC/Thomas Lovelock/Handout...more
The Paralympic flame is seen during fireworks at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A biathlete is pictured with lights during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Artists perform during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Wheelchair curler Seo Soon-Seok and curler Kim Eun-jung of South Korea are seen after lighting the Paralympic...more
Choi Bogue of South Korea and Ma Yu Chol of North Korea carry the Paralympics Torch. OIS/IOC/Simon...more
Artists perform during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
The Paralympic flame is seen during fireworks at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
The Paralympic flame is seen during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Members of the Team Japan parade during the opening ceremony. OIS/IOC/Thomas Lovelock/Handout via Reuters
Artists perform during the opening ceremony. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters
A light sculpture is seen during the opening ceremony. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters
Mike Schultz of the U.S. carries the national flag. OIS/IOC/Thomas Lovelock/Handout via Reuters
Owen Pick of Britain carries the national flag. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters
Momoka Muraoka of Japan carries the national flag during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
The South Korean delegation is seen during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Carl Recine
The Canadian delegation is seen during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Artists perform during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
