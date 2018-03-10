エディション:
写真 | 2018年 03月 11日 02:25 JST

Paralympics opening ceremony

A light sculpture is seen during the opening ceremony. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 Friday
Athletes carry the Paralympics Torch during the opening ceremony for Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics at the Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 Friday
Artists perform during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 Friday
Jong Hyon Kim of North Korea carries the national flag during the opening ceremony. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 Friday
Athletes pass the Paralympics Torch during the opening ceremony. OIS/IOC/Simon Burty/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 Friday
Artists perform during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 Friday
Flag bearers enter with the flag of South Korea during the opening ceremony. OIS/IOC/Thomas Lovelock/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 Friday
The Paralympic flame is seen during fireworks at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 Friday
A biathlete is pictured with lights during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 Friday
Artists perform during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 Friday
Wheelchair curler Seo Soon-Seok and curler Kim Eun-jung of South Korea are seen after lighting the Paralympic Cauldron. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 Friday
Choi Bogue of South Korea and Ma Yu Chol of North Korea carry the Paralympics Torch. OIS/IOC/Simon Burty/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 Friday
Artists perform during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 Friday
The Paralympic flame is seen during fireworks at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 Friday
The Paralympic flame is seen during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 Friday
Members of the Team Japan parade during the opening ceremony. OIS/IOC/Thomas Lovelock/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 Friday
Artists perform during the opening ceremony. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 Friday
A light sculpture is seen during the opening ceremony. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 Friday
Mike Schultz of the U.S. carries the national flag. OIS/IOC/Thomas Lovelock/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 Friday
Owen Pick of Britain carries the national flag. OIS/IOC/Simon Bruty/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 Friday
Momoka Muraoka of Japan carries the national flag during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 Friday
The South Korean delegation is seen during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 Friday
The Canadian delegation is seen during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 Friday
Artists perform during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / 2018年 3月 9日 Friday
