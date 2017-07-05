エディション:
Paris Haute Couture

Model Blanca Padilla and others present creations by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
Model Blanca Padilla presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
Lebanese designer Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
Lebanese designer Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
Audience members take photos with their phone cameras. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
French designer Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
French designer Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
Model Coco Rocha presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
French designer Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
Italian designer Giorgio Armani Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
Italian designer Giorgio Armani Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
Italian designer Giorgio Armani Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
Russian designer Ulyana Sergeenko Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
Russian designer Ulyana Sergeenko Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
Russian designer Ulyana Sergeenko Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
A giant replica of the Eiffel Tower is seen at the Grand Palais before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
German designer Karl Lagerfeld Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
German designer Karl Lagerfeld Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 Monday
Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo for Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 Monday
Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 Monday
Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 Monday
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 Monday
Actress Rossy de Palma poses next to photographers before Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 for Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 Monday
Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
Antonio Grimaldi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
