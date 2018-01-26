Paris under water
A dog is seen at the entrance of a house in the flooded residential area of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Parmore
Residents on a small boat leave home in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Chmore
General view of the Seine River that overflows its banks as heavy rains throughout the country have caused flomore
An elderly woman is helped by fire brigade divers after she went back home to feed animals in a flooded residemore
Residents on a small boat leave home in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Chrimore
A street lamp is seen on the flooded banks of the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A resident leaves home in a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. Rmore
General view of the Seine River that overflows its banks as heavy rains throughout the country have caused flomore
A resident is evacuated by Paris police divers using a small boat in a flooded residential street in Villeneuvmore
A view shows the flooded banks of the Seine River. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A general view shows the Notre Dame Cathedral at night, on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris, Franmore
Residents use a small boat in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmore
A man uses a rope to transfer a bag of supplies to his friend who lives on a houseboat as the banks of the Seimore
Members of the Paris fire brigade navigate a small craft past the Zouave soldier statue under the Pont d'Alma more
A view shows the Zouave statue as the Seine River rises in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A view shows the flooded banks of the Seine River and the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Paris police divers use a small boat to patrol a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Geormore
Paris fire-brigade divers on a small boat patrol the flooded Seine River. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The rear of the Notre Dame Cathedral is seen as the muddy Seine River covers its banks. REUTERS/Philippe Womore
A Paris fire-brigade diver checks the mooring-ropes of a peniche boat moored on the flooded banks of the Seinemore
The Pont de la Tournelle is seen as the muddy Seine River covers its banks. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris police divers use a small boat to help a resident to leave home as they patrol a flooded street of a resmore
Paris police patrol on a small craft as they pass the Zouave statue as the Seine River rises. REUTERS/Gonzalo more
Residents on a small boat leave home in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Chrimore
