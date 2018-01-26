エディション:
Paris under water

A dog is seen at the entrance of a house in the flooded residential area of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 1月 26日 Friday
A dog is seen at the entrance of a house in the flooded residential area of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Residents on a small boat leave home in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 1月 26日 Friday
Residents on a small boat leave home in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
General view of the Seine River that overflows its banks as heavy rains throughout the country have caused flooding. REUTERS/Sandra Auger

Reuters / 2018年 1月 26日 Friday
General view of the Seine River that overflows its banks as heavy rains throughout the country have caused flooding. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
An elderly woman is helped by fire brigade divers after she went back home to feed animals in a flooded residential area in Conde-Sainte-Libiaire, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 Thursday
An elderly woman is helped by fire brigade divers after she went back home to feed animals in a flooded residential area in Conde-Sainte-Libiaire, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Residents on a small boat leave home in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 1月 26日 Friday
Residents on a small boat leave home in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A street lamp is seen on the flooded banks of the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 Thursday
A street lamp is seen on the flooded banks of the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A resident leaves home in a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 Thursday
A resident leaves home in a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
General view of the Seine River that overflows its banks as heavy rains throughout the country have caused flooding. REUTERS/Sandra Auger

Reuters / 2018年 1月 27日 Saturday
General view of the Seine River that overflows its banks as heavy rains throughout the country have caused flooding. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A resident is evacuated by Paris police divers using a small boat in a flooded residential street in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 1月 26日 Friday
A resident is evacuated by Paris police divers using a small boat in a flooded residential street in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A view shows the flooded banks of the Seine River. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2018年 1月 24日 Wednesday
A view shows the flooded banks of the Seine River. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A general view shows the Notre Dame Cathedral at night, on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris, France, after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 1月 26日 Friday
A general view shows the Notre Dame Cathedral at night, on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris, France, after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Residents use a small boat in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 1月 26日 Friday
Residents use a small boat in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A man uses a rope to transfer a bag of supplies to his friend who lives on a houseboat as the banks of the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 26日 Friday
A man uses a rope to transfer a bag of supplies to his friend who lives on a houseboat as the banks of the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Members of the Paris fire brigade navigate a small craft past the Zouave soldier statue under the Pont d'Alma as the Seine River overflows its banks as heavy rains throughout the country have caused flooding, in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2018年 1月 27日 Saturday
Members of the Paris fire brigade navigate a small craft past the Zouave soldier statue under the Pont d'Alma as the Seine River overflows its banks as heavy rains throughout the country have caused flooding, in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A view shows the Zouave statue as the Seine River rises in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 Thursday
A view shows the Zouave statue as the Seine River rises in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A view shows the flooded banks of the Seine River and the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2018年 1月 24日 Wednesday
A view shows the flooded banks of the Seine River and the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Paris police divers use a small boat to patrol a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 Thursday
Paris police divers use a small boat to patrol a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Paris fire-brigade divers on a small boat patrol the flooded Seine River. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 Thursday
Paris fire-brigade divers on a small boat patrol the flooded Seine River. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The rear of the Notre Dame Cathedral is seen as the muddy Seine River covers its banks. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 Thursday
The rear of the Notre Dame Cathedral is seen as the muddy Seine River covers its banks. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A Paris fire-brigade diver checks the mooring-ropes of a peniche boat moored on the flooded banks of the Seine River. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 Thursday
A Paris fire-brigade diver checks the mooring-ropes of a peniche boat moored on the flooded banks of the Seine River. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The Pont de la Tournelle is seen as the muddy Seine River covers its banks. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 Thursday
The Pont de la Tournelle is seen as the muddy Seine River covers its banks. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris police divers use a small boat to help a resident to leave home as they patrol a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 Thursday
Paris police divers use a small boat to help a resident to leave home as they patrol a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Paris police patrol on a small craft as they pass the Zouave statue as the Seine River rises. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 Thursday
Paris police patrol on a small craft as they pass the Zouave statue as the Seine River rises. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Residents on a small boat leave home in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 1月 26日 Friday
Residents on a small boat leave home in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
