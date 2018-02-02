エディション:
2018年 02月 3日

Paris under water

Municipal employees assists residents who walk on elevated boards as the Marne River overflows its banks in Gournay-sur-Marne, near Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2018年 2月 3日
Municipal employees assists residents who walk on elevated boards as the Marne River overflows its banks in Gournay-sur-Marne, near Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A municipal employee assists a resident who walks on elevated boards as the Marne River overflows its banks in Gournay-sur-Marne, near Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2018年 2月 2日
A municipal employee assists a resident who walks on elevated boards as the Marne River overflows its banks in Gournay-sur-Marne, near Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Municipal employees assist a resident who sits in a boat as the Marne River overflows its banks in Gournay-sur-Marne, near Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2018年 2月 2日
Municipal employees assist a resident who sits in a boat as the Marne River overflows its banks in Gournay-sur-Marne, near Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A resident walks on elevated boards as the Marne River overflows its banks in Gournay-sur-Marne, near Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2018年 2月 3日
A resident walks on elevated boards as the Marne River overflows its banks in Gournay-sur-Marne, near Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A municipal employee assists a resident who walks on elevated boards as the Marne River overflows its banks in Gournay-sur-Marne, near Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2018年 2月 2日
A municipal employee assists a resident who walks on elevated boards as the Marne River overflows its banks in Gournay-sur-Marne, near Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A view shows moored peniche houseboats and the Eiffel Tower along the flooded banks of the River Seine. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2018年 1月 30日
A view shows moored peniche houseboats and the Eiffel Tower along the flooded banks of the River Seine. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A view shows the Statue of Liberty replica and flooded banks of the River Seine. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2018年 1月 30日
A view shows the Statue of Liberty replica and flooded banks of the River Seine. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A view shows the Pont d'Iena bridge, the Eiffel Tower and the flooded banks of the River Seine. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2018年 1月 30日
A view shows the Pont d'Iena bridge, the Eiffel Tower and the flooded banks of the River Seine. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A parking desk is partly submerged by the River Seine. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2018年 1月 29日
A parking desk is partly submerged by the River Seine. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A man fishes on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2018年 1月 27日
A man fishes on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Men take pictures of a street lamp on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2018年 1月 27日
Men take pictures of a street lamp on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A Christmas tree next to a tree is seen on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2018年 1月 27日
A Christmas tree next to a tree is seen on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A dog is seen at the entrance of a house in the flooded residential area of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2018年 1月 26日
A dog is seen at the entrance of a house in the flooded residential area of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
General view of the Seine River that overflows its banks as heavy rains throughout the country have caused flooding. REUTERS/Sandra Auger

2018年 1月 26日
General view of the Seine River that overflows its banks as heavy rains throughout the country have caused flooding. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
Residents on a small boat leave home in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2018年 1月 26日
Residents on a small boat leave home in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
An elderly woman is helped by fire brigade divers after she went back home to feed animals in a flooded residential area in Conde-Sainte-Libiaire, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2018年 1月 25日
An elderly woman is helped by fire brigade divers after she went back home to feed animals in a flooded residential area in Conde-Sainte-Libiaire, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Residents on a small boat leave home in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2018年 1月 26日
Residents on a small boat leave home in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A street lamp is seen on the flooded banks of the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2018年 1月 25日
A street lamp is seen on the flooded banks of the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A resident leaves home in a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2018年 1月 25日
A resident leaves home in a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
General view of the Seine River that overflows its banks as heavy rains throughout the country have caused flooding. REUTERS/Sandra Auger

2018年 1月 27日
General view of the Seine River that overflows its banks as heavy rains throughout the country have caused flooding. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A resident is evacuated by Paris police divers using a small boat in a flooded residential street in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2018年 1月 26日
A resident is evacuated by Paris police divers using a small boat in a flooded residential street in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A view shows the flooded banks of the Seine River. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2018年 1月 24日
A view shows the flooded banks of the Seine River. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Residents use a small boat in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2018年 1月 26日
Residents use a small boat in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A general view shows the Notre Dame Cathedral at night, on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris, France, after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2018年 1月 26日
A general view shows the Notre Dame Cathedral at night, on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris, France, after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A view shows the Zouave statue as the Seine River rises in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2018年 1月 25日
A view shows the Zouave statue as the Seine River rises in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A view shows the flooded banks of the Seine River and the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2018年 1月 24日
A view shows the flooded banks of the Seine River and the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Paris police divers use a small boat to help a resident to leave home as they patrol a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2018年 1月 25日
Paris police divers use a small boat to help a resident to leave home as they patrol a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A Paris fire-brigade diver checks the mooring-ropes of a peniche boat moored on the flooded banks of the Seine River. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2018年 1月 25日
A Paris fire-brigade diver checks the mooring-ropes of a peniche boat moored on the flooded banks of the Seine River. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The Pont de la Tournelle is seen as the muddy Seine River covers its banks. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

2018年 1月 25日
The Pont de la Tournelle is seen as the muddy Seine River covers its banks. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris police divers use a small boat to patrol a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2018年 1月 25日
Paris police divers use a small boat to patrol a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
