Past Oscar hosts

Jimmy Kimmel hosted in 2017. Best Picture winner: Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 Monday
Chris Rock hosted in 2016. Best Picture winner: Spotlight. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2016年 2月 29日 Monday
Neil Patrick Harris hosted in 2015. Best Picture winner: Birdman. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2015年 2月 23日 Monday
Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2014. Best Picture winner: 12 Years a Slave. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2014年 3月 3日 Monday
Seth MacFarlane hosted in 2013. Best Picture winner: Argo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2013年 2月 25日 Monday
Billy Crystal hosted in 2012. Best Picture winner: The Artist. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2012年 2月 27日 Monday
James Franco and Anne Hathaway hosted in 2011. Best Picture winner: The King's Speech. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2011年 2月 28日 Monday
Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin hosted in 2010. Best Picture winner: The Hurt Locker. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2010年 3月 9日 Tuesday
Host Hugh Jackman hosted in 2009. Best Picture winner: Slumdog Millionaire. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2009年 2月 23日 Monday
Jon Stewart hosted in 2008. Best Picture winner: No Country for Old Men. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2008年 2月 25日 Monday
Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2007. Best Picture winner: The Departed. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2007年 2月 26日 Monday
Jon Stewart hosted in 2006. Best Picture winner: Crash. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2006年 3月 18日 Saturday
Chris Rock hosted in 2005. Best Picture winner: Million Dollar Baby. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2006年 2月 8日 Wednesday
Billy Crystal hosted in 2004. Best Picture winner: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2006年 2月 7日 Tuesday
Steve Martin hosted in 2003. Best Picture winner: Chicago. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2006年 2月 7日 Tuesday
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 2002. Best Picture winner: A Beautiful Mind. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2006年 2月 5日 Sunday
Steve Martin hosted in 2001. Best Picture winner: Gladiator. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2006年 2月 6日 Monday
Billy Crystal hosted in 2000. Best Picture winner: American Beauty. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2006年 2月 5日 Sunday
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1999. Best Picture winner: Shakespeare in Love. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2009年 5月 19日 Tuesday
Billy Crystal hosted in 1998. Best Picture winner: Titanic. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2009年 5月 18日 Monday
Billy Crystal hosted in 1997. Best Picture winner: The English Patient. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2009年 5月 16日 Saturday
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1996. Best Picture winner: Braveheart. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2006年 2月 5日 Sunday
David Letterman hosted in 1995. Best Picture winner: Forrest Gump. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / 2006年 2月 5日 Sunday
