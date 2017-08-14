エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 08月 15日 08:45 JST

Perseid meteor shower

A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky above Leeberg hill during the Perseid meteor shower in Grossmugl, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky above medieval tombstones during the Perseid meteor shower in Radimlja near Stolac, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 Sunday
A meteor streaks next to the Milky Way during the annual Perseid meteor shower above Berducedo, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 Sunday
A meteor streaks past stars as people stand around a telescope during the Perseid meteor shower at Migra l-Ferha, outside the town of Rabat, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 Sunday
A meteor streaks past the constellation Cygnus, known as a swan winging, in the night sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower at the Sierra de las Nieves nature park and biosphere reserve between El Burgo and Ronda, near Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 Sunday
A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky above the Jill Windmill, during the Perseid meteor shower in Brighton, southern Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 Sunday
A meteor streaks past stars in cloudy night sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower, near Skopje, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 Sunday
A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky over the statues of a man and a boy, a monument dedicated to forest rangers, during the annual Perseid meteor shower at the Sierra de las Nieves nature park and biosphere reserve between El Burgo and Ronda, near Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 Sunday
A meteor streaks past stars as people face the sea hoping to catch a glimpse of shooting stars during the Perseid meteor shower at Migra l-Ferha, outside the town of Rabat, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 Sunday
Milky Way is seen during the annual Perseid meteor shower above Salime Reservoir, near Grandas de Salime, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / 2017年 8月 13日 Sunday
