写真 | 2018年 03月 7日 03:55 JST

Peru's 92-year-old soccer coach

With her brusque style, salty language and emphasis on discipline, 92-year-old youth soccer coach Maria Angelica Ramos is helping to turn young children into fully fledged footballers in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 Wednesday
Maria Angelica Ramos shows trophies at her home in Los Olivos, Lima. Ramos, known by her players as "the Old Lady", has been a coach for almost half a century, most of them at Lima's America Mimi Sporting Club. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 Wednesday
Some 1,000 players have run laps and completed drills under her strict eye and even though her health is failing the nonagenarian task master is still going strong. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 Wednesday
She has earned the affection of her young charges, who see Ramos as their "second mother". REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 Wednesday
"The 'Viejita' is a really good lady," said Luis Ignacio Ore Marin, one of her players. "She's like a second mother to us, and when she trains us, when she says things that -- I shouldn't say them -- it's for our own good. Because, we have to learn and to understand that we have to be strong." REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 Wednesday
With no family of her own, Ramos has dedicated much of her life to the children she trains and said that with her health deteriorating she values their companionship more than ever. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 Wednesday
"I live alone, I don't have a family, I don't have children, I don't have anyone," she said. "Before, I didn't miss it, but now I've been sick, so I see the need for someone to be with me." REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 Wednesday
"I'm going to keep going as long as God wants me to. I don't know, but I think I'm going to die on some (soccer) pitch, but I'm going to keep going with this." REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 Wednesday
Maria Angelica Ramos attends a training session with her soccer team at Los Olivos. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 Wednesday
Maria Angelica Ramos attends a training session with her soccer team at Los Olivos. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 Wednesday
Maria Angelica Ramos attends a training session with her soccer team at Los Olivos. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 Wednesday
Maria Angelica Ramos attends a training session with her soccer team at Los Olivos. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 Wednesday
Maria Angelica Ramos attends a training session with her soccer team at Los Olivos. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 Wednesday
Maria Angelica Ramos attends a training session with her soccer team at Los Olivos. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 Wednesday
Maria Angelica Ramos attends a training session with her soccer team at Los Olivos. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 Wednesday
