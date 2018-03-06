Peru's 92-year-old soccer coach
With her brusque style, salty language and emphasis on discipline, 92-year-old youth soccer coach Maria...more
Maria Angelica Ramos shows trophies at her home in Los Olivos, Lima. Ramos, known by her players as "the Old...more
Some 1,000 players have run laps and completed drills under her strict eye and even though her health is...more
She has earned the affection of her young charges, who see Ramos as their "second mother". REUTERS/Janine...more
"The 'Viejita' is a really good lady," said Luis Ignacio Ore Marin, one of her players. "She's like a second...more
With no family of her own, Ramos has dedicated much of her life to the children she trains and said that with...more
"I live alone, I don't have a family, I don't have children, I don't have anyone," she said. "Before, I didn't...more
"I'm going to keep going as long as God wants me to. I don't know, but I think I'm going to die on some...more
Maria Angelica Ramos attends a training session with her soccer team at Los Olivos. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Maria Angelica Ramos attends a training session with her soccer team at Los Olivos. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Maria Angelica Ramos attends a training session with her soccer team at Los Olivos. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Maria Angelica Ramos attends a training session with her soccer team at Los Olivos. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Maria Angelica Ramos attends a training session with her soccer team at Los Olivos. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Maria Angelica Ramos attends a training session with her soccer team at Los Olivos. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Maria Angelica Ramos attends a training session with her soccer team at Los Olivos. REUTERS/Janine Costa
