Philippines battles Islamist fighters for besieged city
Black smoke comes from a burning building is seen after government troops' continuous assault with insurgents more
An OV-10 aircraft release a rocket during an airstrike against the so-called Maute group, who have taken over more
A joint group of police and military forces kick a door while conducting a house to house search as part of clmore
Government soldiers watch an air strike while manning a checkpoint as troops from the government carry the conmore
A joint group of police and military forces on positions while conducting a house to house search as part of cmore
A still image taken from a video shows Islamist militant leaders discussing plans during their meeting in an umore
Government forces enter a house as they conduct a house to house search as part of clearing operations in diffmore
Soldiers and residents carry the body of a Muslim boy who was hit by a stray bullet while praying inside a mosmore
A joint group of police and military forces use a mallet to open a door while conducting a house to house searmore
Black smoke comes from a burning building after the government troops' continuous assault with insurgents frommore
A joint group of police and military forces conduct a house to house search as part of clearing operations in more
A joint group of police and military forces guard while conducting a house to house search as part of clearingmore
An evacuated student shows her drawing about what she and other Marawi residents experienced before fleeing thmore
Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana (C) inspects a high-powered firearm seized from various hideoutmore
A view of the Maute group stronghold with an ISIS flag in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Soldiers onboard military trucks ride along the main street as government troops continue their assault on insmore
A wounded soldier is carried on a stretcher to a helicopter to be airlifted to a nearby hospital, as governmenmore
Smoke billowing from a burning building is seen as government troops continue their assault on insurgents frommore
A government soldier looks at a man holding a white flag who fled his home as government troops continue theirmore
A Philippine Marine fires a weapon towards the stronghold of Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castrmore
Residents rescued by government soldiers look for their loved ones as the government troops continue to assaulmore
A policeman stands on guard behind a window full of bullet holes as government soldiers assault the Maute groumore
