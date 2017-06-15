Photos of the week
A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, more
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in the Grenfell Tower apartment block at Latimore
Baraka Lusambo, 7, a Tanzanian with albinism who had an arm chopped off in a witchcraft-driven attack, puts onmore
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armoured Division give drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiermore
Trump advisers Steve Bannon (back L) and Jared Kushner (back R) listen as President Donald Trump meets with memore
Dalyan Johnston, 14, (L-R) Lisa Rubio, 51, and Isabel Balboa, 50, pose for a portrait during the Resist March more
Coal workers travel on the back of their lorry in Barsana, India, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A teenager holds a cooker at a camp for people displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqmore
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives as the jury deliberates during his sexual assault trial at the Montgomermore
Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg, Russia, June 12more
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the result of the vote in her constituency at the count centre more
Police investigate a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a basemore
A couple laugh as they cuddle on a sofa looking at the neon signs and artworks in God's Own Junkyard gallery amore
Khan Agha, 28, sits in a swimming pool during his practice in Kabul, Afghanistan May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammamore
Adamu Mohammed, 23, a member of the local militia group known as CJTF, poses for a portrait in a compound in tmore
Dancers perform during a general rehearsal of "Kreatur" (Creature) by German choreographer Sasha Waltz in collmore
French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte vote in the first of two rounds of parliamentary elections more
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open final against Switzerland's Stanmore
A woman kneels at the place where 17-year-old demonstrator Neomar Lander died during riots at a rally against more
A Babyclon Animatronic baby has its batteries recharged during the Bilbao Reborn Doll Show, a trade fair featumore
