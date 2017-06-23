Photos of the week
A member of the riot security forces (R) points what appears to be a pistol towards a crowd of demonstrators dmore
Children in gowns and mortarboards run with smiles during their kindergarten graduation ceremony in a kindergamore
Mgeni Hamed from Zanzibar, Tanzania poses for a portrait during a Canadian citizenship ceremony in Mississaugamore
Extensive damage is seen to the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a disastrous fire, in north Kensinmore
A man prays after a vehicle collided with pedestrians near a mosque in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of Northmore
Residents who want to evacuate from their homes gather while waiting for a vehicle after Islamist militants, wmore
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby (C) waves as he departs after a judge declared a mistrial in his sexual assault more
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) fires a long range sniper rifle at Islamic Smore
Local residents react as they are evacuated, during a forest fire, from the village of Derreada Cimeira, Portumore
People gather for Iftar (breaking fast), organised by Adaleh Foundation, amidst damaged buildings during the hmore
Mourners stand out side the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier, who died after his release more
President Donald Trump is applauded while delivering a speech on US-Cuba relations at the Manuel Artime Theatemore
A child plays in a fountain of water to cool off from the heat at the Miroir d'Eau (Mirror of Water), in Nantemore
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) extinguish a fire in a wheat field burned during clamore
Members of the Indian Navy perform yoga on the flight deck of INS Viraat, an Indian Navy's decommissioned aircmore
Trapeze artist Erendira Wallenda performs as she hangs from a helicopter flying over the American side of Niagmore
Early morning fog covers the Jiankou section of the Great Wall, located in Huairou District, north of Beijing,more
A migrant rests on the Vos Hestia ship after being rescued by the "Save the Children" NGO crew in the Mediterrmore
Pope Francis elevates the host as he leads the Corpus Domini procession at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiormore
Debris and fire is seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government formore
