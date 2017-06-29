エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 06月 30日 04:30 JST

Photos of the week

Rescue workers pull a rescue dog across a river at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province, China June 25, 2017. CNS/An Yuan via REUTERS

Rescue workers pull a rescue dog across a river at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao Countymore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
Rescue workers pull a rescue dog across a river at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province, China June 25, 2017. CNS/An Yuan via REUTERS
Close
1 / 20
A couple kiss next to of the bonfire on the Poniente beach celebrating the summer solstice in Gijon, Spain, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A couple kiss next to of the bonfire on the Poniente beach celebrating the summer solstice in Gijon, Spain, Jumore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 Saturday
A couple kiss next to of the bonfire on the Poniente beach celebrating the summer solstice in Gijon, Spain, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
2 / 20
A demonstrator holding a rudimentary shield and a knife poses for a picture before a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, May 27, 2017. He said: "I protest because the situation is very tough and we are going hungry. We really need a change." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator holding a rudimentary shield and a knife poses for a picture before a rally against Venezuelan more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 Friday
A demonstrator holding a rudimentary shield and a knife poses for a picture before a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, May 27, 2017. He said: "I protest because the situation is very tough and we are going hungry. We really need a change." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 20
A gymnast performs on a trampoline at the Petit Palais in Paris, France, June 23, 2017 as Paris transforms into a giant Olympic park to celebrate International Olympic Days with a variety of sporting events for the public across the city during two days as the city bids to host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A gymnast performs on a trampoline at the Petit Palais in Paris, France, June 23, 2017 as Paris transforms intmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 Friday
A gymnast performs on a trampoline at the Petit Palais in Paris, France, June 23, 2017 as Paris transforms into a giant Olympic park to celebrate International Olympic Days with a variety of sporting events for the public across the city during two days as the city bids to host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
4 / 20
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 Friday
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
5 / 20
A destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque (L) is seen in Mosul, Iraq June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque (L) is seen in Mosul, Iraq June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Erik Demore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
A destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque (L) is seen in Mosul, Iraq June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
6 / 20
A horse stands in front a bullet-riddled wall at Beirut Hippodrome, Lebanon, April 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A horse stands in front a bullet-riddled wall at Beirut Hippodrome, Lebanon, April 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jamal Saimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 Thursday
A horse stands in front a bullet-riddled wall at Beirut Hippodrome, Lebanon, April 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
7 / 20
White Nationalist leader Richard Spencer (C) chants back at counter-protestors as self-proclaimed "White Nationalists" and "Alt-Right" supporters gather for what they called a "Freedom of Speech" rally at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, U.S. June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

White Nationalist leader Richard Spencer (C) chants back at counter-protestors as self-proclaimed "White Natiomore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
White Nationalist leader Richard Spencer (C) chants back at counter-protestors as self-proclaimed "White Nationalists" and "Alt-Right" supporters gather for what they called a "Freedom of Speech" rally at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, U.S. June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
8 / 20
A Muslim man plays with his daughter along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in Ashkelon, Israel June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Muslim man plays with his daughter along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during the Muslim holiday of Eidmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
A Muslim man plays with his daughter along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in Ashkelon, Israel June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
9 / 20
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs U.S. President Donald Trump as they give joint statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs U.S. President Donald Trump as they give joint statements in the Rosmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs U.S. President Donald Trump as they give joint statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 20
Relatives of victims react at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province, China June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

Relatives of victims react at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province, Cmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Relatives of victims react at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province, China June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
11 / 20
People enjoy a sunny day at the sea front of Adler in Sochi, Russia, June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People enjoy a sunny day at the sea front of Adler in Sochi, Russia, June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
People enjoy a sunny day at the sea front of Adler in Sochi, Russia, June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
12 / 20
People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a play ground in the suburb of Sale, Morocco June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a play ground in themore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a play ground in the suburb of Sale, Morocco June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
13 / 20
Debris and smoke are seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over parts of Marawi city, Philippines June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Debris and smoke are seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government tmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 Friday
Debris and smoke are seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over parts of Marawi city, Philippines June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
14 / 20
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter sit as medics treat his comrades injured by sniper fired by Islamic State militants in a field hospital in Raqqa, Syria June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter sit as medics treat his comrades injured by sniper fired by Islamic Smore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 Thursday
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter sit as medics treat his comrades injured by sniper fired by Islamic State militants in a field hospital in Raqqa, Syria June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
15 / 20
Australian Senator Larissa Waters of the Greens Party breastfeeds her daughter Alia Joy as she speaks in the Australian Senate on school funding at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, June 22, 2017. AAP/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS

Australian Senator Larissa Waters of the Greens Party breastfeeds her daughter Alia Joy as she speaks in the Amore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 Thursday
Australian Senator Larissa Waters of the Greens Party breastfeeds her daughter Alia Joy as she speaks in the Australian Senate on school funding at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, June 22, 2017. AAP/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 20
Members of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force ride on a truck in Iligan, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Members of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force ride on a truck in Iligan, as government forcesmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 Saturday
Members of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force ride on a truck in Iligan, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
17 / 20
French President Emmanuel Macron returns the ball while sitting in a wheelchair as he plays tennis on the Pont Alexandre III in Paris, France, June 24, 2017. The French capital is transformed into a giant Olympic park to celebrate International Olympic Days with a variety of sporting events for the public across the city during two days as the city bids to host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French President Emmanuel Macron returns the ball while sitting in a wheelchair as he plays tennis on the Pontmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
French President Emmanuel Macron returns the ball while sitting in a wheelchair as he plays tennis on the Pont Alexandre III in Paris, France, June 24, 2017. The French capital is transformed into a giant Olympic park to celebrate International Olympic Days with a variety of sporting events for the public across the city during two days as the city bids to host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
18 / 20
Women dressed as handmaids from the novel, film and television series "The Handmaid's Tale" demonstrate against cuts for Planned Parenthood in the Republican U.S. Senate healthcare bill at the Capitol in Washington, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Women dressed as handmaids from the novel, film and television series "The Handmaid's Tale" demonstrate againsmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 Wednesday
Women dressed as handmaids from the novel, film and television series "The Handmaid's Tale" demonstrate against cuts for Planned Parenthood in the Republican U.S. Senate healthcare bill at the Capitol in Washington, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
19 / 20
Blood spatter and a gun are left on the pavement under Macarthur bridge in the Sta Cruz district of Manila after police rushed three men, who were dead on arrival, to a public hospital on June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao

Blood spatter and a gun are left on the pavement under Macarthur bridge in the Sta Cruz district of Manila aftmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 29日 Thursday
Blood spatter and a gun are left on the pavement under Macarthur bridge in the Sta Cruz district of Manila after police rushed three men, who were dead on arrival, to a public hospital on June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao
Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Celebrating Eid

Celebrating Eid

次のスライドショー

Celebrating Eid

Celebrating Eid

Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid-al-Fitr religious holiday as they mark the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.

2017年 06月 29日
Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Iraqi forces push towards the river side of Mosul's Old City, their key target in the eight-month campaign to take the city from Islamic State.

2017年 06月 29日
Inside a Raqqa field hospital

Inside a Raqqa field hospital

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters suffer injuries from mortar rounds and sniper fire in the fight against Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria.

2017年 06月 29日
Philippine evacuees wait out fighting

Philippine evacuees wait out fighting

Nearly 250,000 residents of Marawi City have fled fighting between government troops and rebels allied with Islamic State.

2017年 06月 29日

その他のスライドショー

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング